Before flash drives and clouds for personal writing storage, I wrote frequent journal topics for my grandchildren. This one is from October 2000. It is still fresh today.
As a child, my parents provided my needs. I didn’t need an allowance, though I was given money for Sunday School offering and enjoyed a nickle to buy candy or ice cream when I went along to the country grocery store.
However, I was very interested in the passbook they used to deposit money. I asked if I could have one and was told when I get my own money I could. Very young, I collected scrap iron from around the farm. I dug around out buildings and found enough discards to earn a nickel when the scrap iron man came with his truck. That was exciting to me.
I also walked the field fence rows and picked elder berries to sell at the Sunbury street market when my parents took produce to sell. Jerry and I sold walnuts to our grandparents. I saved as much as I could.
When I was 11, I started to catch chickens at a neighbor’s farm. For four years, their daughter took me along to other chicken catching jobs. The pay was good and I saved most of it. I also paid for my own high school expenses.
In high school, I took notes furiously. I always had the propensity for writing things down. Today they call that being a visual and kinesthetic learner. It means learning best by seeing and touching. I had trouble sitting still, and writing kept my body moving. My high school notes were well known by classmates always writing. It came in handy when test time came. I was able to copy my notes and sell them. That added to my savings toward buying a typewriter. When I had enough money to buy it, I couldn’t bear to spend the money.
I wish I had kept that attitude for not spending money. After graduation, I had a full time job, lived with my aunt in Selinsgrove and took the bus to Sunbury. In one year, I saved enough for a car. Then I started to save for a wedding, though there was not one in my plans at the time.
After marriage saving became harder as we struggled along. Saving for a car was a never ending thing. This meant regular trips to the bank. Then things changed to drive up banking. Next were MAC (Money Access Center) machines. Another change for me was when I learned of retirement accounts, insurance, and doing investment funds. I was surprised when I learned about a funeral account which is tax free for your survivors.
Next was direct deposit. We don’t even have to go there to sign deposits. More recently is banking and making purchases on the Internet. I’m thankful I started computer courses when they first entered the realm of public schools. Teachers always have to take continuing education credits. I took numerous computer courses. I’d hate to start now. I was able to learn little by little, and now I still know a little.
One of my continuing education courses was to spend a week inside a local bank. I learned a lot. One thing was about retirement money. I found I could be doing better in a different money market account. I helped processed the change while on the job.
After being at the bank that summer, I began banking and using a play money economy in my fourth-grade classroom. Talk about not knowing the value of a dollar! The
kids had to learn to write checks and balance checkbooks. I hope they retained some of that. One big lesson was that you can write checks when you don’t have any money in your account, but there are consequences.
There is nothing secure about money. The best term I ever heard for money is “You can’t take it with you.” No matter how much financial security one enjoys on this earth, it is not eternal. In our world economy, we need to keep our minds on what is really important. This shall pass. Wealth is not a good goal, it can be gone in a moment.
The only things that are eternal are the souls of man, love of God, the Word of God, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost. Eternity is a long time! It is too bad we don’t spend as much time on what is eternal as we do on what is temporal. It is my prayer that you, my family and readers, will grow in grace and in knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. And that you might live for the Glory of God and all that is eternal, rather than the temporal which will pass away.
