LEWISBURG — Each Mother's Day, moms from all walks of life often receive a gift of flowers.
Those flowers keep a Lewisburg florist extremely busy in the days leading up to Mother's Day
Barb Bilger, owner of Stein's Flowers and Gifts, said early May is often the busiest time of year for the business, located at 220 Market St. in Lewisburg.
"Mother's Day is probably one of the busiest holidays for us because everyone remembers mom," said Bilger.
The shop is also busy this time of year with proms, graduations and recitals.
"As far as being prepared, cut flowers are ordered months in advance of the big rush along, with live plants," Bilger said.
Customers also place orders with the flower shop, well in advance of the holiday.
"We can only handle so many orders in a day," Bilger said. "If an order comes in late, the mother will be getting their flowers after Mothers Day. We also only order a certain amount of a particular flower — so many roses or so many lilies — so if you have a special request it's best to get it in early."
Bilger said the shop owns one van and rents two others for the very purpose of deliveries during this busy time of year.
"We also hire extra help and rent several vans out to help with the excess of deliveries," she added.
Those that make the deliveries for the shop are retired individuals who enjoy getting out.
"The drivers love it, they are doing it for something to do. Truthfully they get to see all the joy when they hand a beautiful bouquet or arraignment to a mother," she said. "The drivers come back and tell us how they brightened someone's day just by letting mom's know someone is thinking about them and took the time to send flowers."
Bilger said some of the favorite flowers that sell during Mothers Day are different from those sent on Valentines Day.
"During Valentines Day it's roses. For Mother's Day, people usually want to have a nice mixed bouquet or arraignment. A spring mix is something that is bright and colorful and happy," she said.
There have been some unusual request over the years which have stuck out to Bilger.
"We've had a request for some really big-dollars value bouquets, we're talking into the hundreds of dollars," she said. "It was gorgeous absolutely amazing. One time we did have a request for 15 arrangements of roses, which when we delivered we had them placed all over the house."
Bilger said cut flowers are the standard, but many people also want hanging baskets as they are very popular during Mothers Day.
"They last longer and it's something mom can enjoy all summer long," she added.
For the mom who gets cut flowers for Mothers Day, Bilger recommends some tips to keep them lasting longer.
"It takes effort for bouquets to last," she said. "Keeping fresh water in their container or vase is important, also recutting the stems of those flowers so they can continue to take up water also helps. We put a floral preserve in our water when we first arrange them and we have some of that here for purchase if you like to keep your bouquets looking fresh longer."
Bilger said to also pay attention to where the flowers are placed
"Do not put them in a window with full sun or near a heat source," she advised.
If a bouquet is looking like it needs freshened up, then it's probably time to give the stems a fresh cut and place them in fresh water to help them last.
"I'd say as a general rule you could trim the stems every five days or so to help keep them looking nice," Bilger said.
There are flowers too that naturally last longer than others.
"Your daisies, carnations, alstroemeria, and status are longer lasting than hydrangea, roses, or tulips, they don't last as long," said Bilger.
"When thinking of mom, is she able to take care of the flowers you buy her?," she asked. "If not, you may want to opt for longer lasting flowers.
"We do sell more green living plants than what people realize because they last longer. Succulents have become very popular as well because they are easy to care for," Bilger added.
Bilger's shop also offers chocolates, and cards among other gift ideas that mom is sure to appreciate as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.