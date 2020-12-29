MECHANICSBURG — AgChoice Farm Credit has announced plans to host a complimentary Farming for the Future educational webinar series.
Hosted from noon to 1:15 p.m. on the first Thursday of January, February and March, the series will feature the following nationally recognized speakers and topics.
The schedule includes:
• Jan. 7: "What's Your Business IQ?" with Dr. David Kohl.
• Feb. 4: "Shifting Your Mindset and Shaping New Opportunities" with Amanda Radke.
• March 4: "Weather and Farming: Using Information to Make Decisions" with Eric Snodgrass.
To join the Farming for the Future webinars, register online at www.farmingforthefuture.eventbrite.com or call at 800-998-5557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.