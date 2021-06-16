DANVILLE — The growing popularity of mountain biking will be featured this weekend in an event designed to raise funds for a program which works with Danville-area teenagers.
Young Life will be holding Dirty Grin, A Mountain Bike Festival, from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hess Recreation Area in Danville.
Mike Hamme, area director for Young Life, said the organization works with high school and college students in the Danville area.
“We are a ministry that trains and recruits leaders,” Hamme explained. “Most of our leaders are from Bloomsburg University. We place them in different schools to work with students, to be mentors, to be a good influence.”
The organization, Hamme said, holds various fundraisers to send participants to camps and on a variety of trips held by the organization.
Given the growing popularity of mountain biking, Hamme said Young Life decided to find a way to incorporate its popularity into a fundraiser.
“We reached out to a lot of different people who we are connected with, who have a lot of experience with this,” Hamme said. “We wanted (the fundraiser) to be a gift to the community.”
The event will be $75 to participate in, with discounted rates available for those who will not be camping on site.
Concerts, food trucks, mountain biking clinics and bike rides will be incorporated into the event.
Local musicians scheduled to perform Friday and Saturday evenings include Van Wagner, Woody Wolfe, Tim Latshaw, and Willie Jack and the Northern Light.
“Most mountain biking-type events are geared toward dads, men, 20-somethings,” Hamme said. “We wanted a mountain biking event that’s for the whole family. That was the vision.”
The Dirty Grin Games will be featured at 6 p.m. Saturday as part of the weekend festivities.
“That will be some silly bike competitions we will have people compete in,” Hamme said.
Guided rides will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Hopewell Park in Danville, and at 11 a.m. Sunday on a trail located near Geisinger Medical Center.
Mountain biking clinics will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
A church service is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Hamme became interested in mountain biking several years ago.
“What I think is awesome about mountain biking is when you come off the hills, it’s a perfect mix of an adrenaline rush, and the endorphins you get from the hard workout,” he said. “When I come off a trail, I feel like a new man.”
He noted that several partners have assisted in organizing the festival, including the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau and the Central Susquehanna Hammers Mountain Biking Team.
Hamme also noted he has been working with Young Life staff member Sam Crone are coordinating the event.
“That’s a newly formed team over the last couple of years,” Hamme said.
He added that members of the Central Susquehanna Hammers are from throughout the region, including the Milton, Lewisburg and Danville areas.
For more information on, or tickets to, Dirty Grin, A Mountain Bike Festival, visit dirtygrinmtbfestival.com.
