JERSEY SHORE — Navy veteran Larry R. Hill Jr. earned the Purple Heart after hand-to-hand combat aboard a Naval ship in Danang Harbor, Vietnam.
Hill was born and raised in Lock Haven. He graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1969. After the completion of his secondary education, Hill was employed by Drake Chemicals and was engaged in the meat packing industry. In the early 1970s Hill decided to pursue a more stable career opportunity and enlisted in the US Navy. After being sworn in, he was sent to boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill. Following an intense introduction to the US Navy, Seaman Hill was assigned to Naval Base Norfolk, Va., for advanced training as a hull technician.
Hill returned to Lock Haven for leave prior to being assigned to the USS Plymouth Rock LSD 29, a Thomaston Class Dock Landing Ship. His duties aboard ship included welding, brazing, and general plumbing. The ship's primary mission was deployment to the South Atlantic for coastal patrol. Hill was then assigned to the USS Piedmont (AD-17), a Dixie-Class Destroyer Tender of World War II vintage. On April 1, 1972, the Piedmont left port in Long Beach, Calif. for a tour of the Western Pacific. The duty stations on the tour included Subic Bay in the Philippines, Taiwan, Guam, the Tonkin Gulf, and Danang Harbor, Republic of Vietnam.
In the fall 1972, the USS Piedmont was engaged in changing the five-inch guns on other war ships anchored in Danang Harbor. It was an October evening in 1972 when Larry was under assignment as part of the damage control team. Suddenly general quarters was sounded and “battle stations” was announced. The ship had been boarded.
Hill was running toward his position on a gun mount when he was attacked by a black-clad sapper armed with a machete. Hill suffered slash wounds to his arm and his knee and lost the hearing in his right ear when he was slammed to the deck. Following the treatment of his wounds and a five-month period of rehabilitation aboard the hospital ship Sanctuary, he was returned to duty on the USS Plymouth Rock.
Because of the severity of his injuries Larry was flown to Williamsport, and transferred to the active Naval Reserve. Hill later joined the Army Reserve and was placed on active duty at Fort Jackson, S.C. He was initially assigned as a tracked vehicle mechanic and later was assigned to motor transport. In 1986 E-5 Hill received a medical discharge due to the wounds he suffered aboard the Piedmont.
During his service he earned the following awards: The Purple Heart, Combat Award Medal, Amphibious Assault Award, Humanitarian Service Medal, Meritorious Bronze Star, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Army Commendation Medal. Patriot Hill has lived in Jersey Shore for the past 15 years. He is presently a member and serves as the sergeant-at-arms of the George H. Ramer, MOH, Chapter 656 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.