BLOOMSBURG — On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Bloomsburg University Foundation will mark its fourth Giving Tuesday campaign.
This year, BU and the BU Foundation are asking donors to join the millions around the world who will be participating in this global generosity movement by making a gift to support scholarships for BU students.
All donor support to BU during Giving Tuesday will directly help Bloomsburg students by increasing the amount of scholarship dollars available to students, including emergency scholarships, which help make unforeseen situations more manageable.
In 2020, the BU Foundation reported a 69% increase in donors who participated in Giving Tuesday, which included a 210% increase in donors who joined the global movement by making their first gifts to support students.
This Giving Tuesday, lead donors will be inspiring generosity through matching gifts. These challenges will run throughout the day to maximize the impact of all gifts that come in.
To participate in Bloomsburg University's GivingTuesday initiative, visit giving.bloomu.edu/GivingTuesday.
Support can also be extended over the phone at 855-GIVE-2-BU or by mail to Bloomsburg University Foundation, Greenly Center, 50 E. Main St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815. All gifts should be made payable to Bloomsburg University Foundation.
