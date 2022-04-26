HUMMELS WHARF — Two members of Congress offered thoughts Monday morning about the prospect that less-than stellar economic numbers could be released later this week.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) and Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa. 15) appeared at the “Rise and Shine Legislative Breakfast” hosted by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Hummels Wharf.
Bob Garrett, GSVCC president and CEO, opened a discussion by predicting headlines could start talking up recession rather than inflation by the end of the week. He pointed out that projections for the numbers are generally gloomy.
Keller said getting government spending under control is key to economic growth. Listening more closely to the needs of the people would guide the public sector toward better management of resources.
“We need to take a look at priorities,” Keller said. “It needs to be American energy supporting American industry and doing the things the way that you know how to get done.”
Examples of what not to do included sending stimulus checks to people in jail or to foreign nationals.
Thompson agreed that a solution in a time of economic uncertainty included getting a grip on energy production and thus energy prices.
“Energy, after personnel, is the number two cost of almost any business,” Thompson said. “Whether it is a service industry or a manufacturing industry. I would say the solution is right beneath our feet.”
Thompson hoped that the Biden administration had come to the conclusion that it was a mistake to stop issuing leases on federal lands or waters for energy exploration.
Thompson compared some government policy to parenting, and maintained policies imposed in the early days of the 2021 pandemic were encouraging people to avoid employment.
“If you incentivize bad behavior, you will get more bad behavior,” Thompson said. “If you incentivize people not to work, you are going to change the culture of this great country.”
Easing the regulatory path toward getting a commercial diver’s licenses, he explained, could encourage more people to obtain the credential.
Additional corporate earnings, durable goods orders, crude oil numbers and the housing price index were expected today. Garrett said critically important consumer confidence numbers would also be released.
Trade balance, home sales and wholesale inventory numbers would be released on Wednesday. Gross Domestic Product (GDP), initial unemployment claims would follow on Thursday. The European consumer price index, domestic employment and personal spending numbers would follow on Friday.
It could add up to a second quarter of slow growth, Garrett said, which is generally accepted as confirmation of a recession.
The representatives were asked whether legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes could be a federal revenue producer. However, neither congressman favored the move as the shared the view that it was a “gateway” to other substance use.
Keller reiterated the need for workforce development without having students fall deeply into higher education debt. He said there was a proposal afloat which would lower the number of hours a student would need to qualify for a Pell Grant.
Thompson, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, said cryptocurrency was under his jurisdiction. He noted that draft legislation was being written to ensure protection of consumers while not stifling innovation.
“This is like ‘Internet 3.0,’” he said of the virtual medium of exchange. “America led on ‘Internet 1.0’ and ‘Internet 2.0.’ We want America to lead on ‘3.0.’ There are other parts of the world including China who would love to have their hands on this.”
Keller, who will be bowing out of Congress at the conclusion of his term, said he was committed through the end of the term.
With district map redrawn after the most recent federal census, the commonwealth would lose a Congressional district. The 12th District as currently known would disappear, with the region split between the 17th District and the 9th District now served by Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.9).
