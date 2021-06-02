JOHNSTOWN — T he Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania organization, a competition to select the most articulate spokeswoman to serve as a role model and advocate for Pennsylvanians with disabilities, is seeking participants.
The titleholder will have the opportunity to travel throughout Pennsylvania, educating various groups about the issues people with disabilities face daily. She will have the opportunity to share her chosen platform, interact with the media, and network with many individuals.
Her reign will lead up to the national competition where she will compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America. Five other women selected to compete will be able to join the Ambassador Program, where they will learn the skills, meet people, and form a sisterhood to be able to sharpen their skills to compete for the title in the future.
This year, all six women who compete for the title will be recognized and awarded travel funds.
To be eligible to compete, women must be 21 or older, use a wheelchair 100% for community mobility, be passionate about making change, and have good communication skills.
The competition will take place Oct. 8-10 at the Holiday Inn Express in Johnstown.
For more information, visit mswheelchairpa.org.
