LEWISBURG — Who could be better to host a Family Variety Night and Virtual Gala to benefit the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) than a funny guy from the Bronx?
Mike Glazer recently finished recording segments at Mynddset Studios, Danville, for the talent show and gala to premiere at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6 via Zoom. Tickets and auction information for the program co-sponsored by Mynddset and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) are available via www.bvrec.org.
Glazer, now of Lewisburg, grew up in the Hunts Point neighborhood of Bronx, one of five boroughs of New York City. The area, police Precinct 41, would later gain notoriety as "Fort Apache, The Bronx" and be depicted in a film of the same name.
The huge Hunts Point Produce Market also emerged during his youth. Before that, Glazer recalled a "vast junk yard" on the site with abandoned autos piled one on top of another.
"My friends and I would play there," Glazer said. "I remember locking my friends in a car's trunk and it would be very funny."
Glazer recalled play for children in the 1950s in the South Bronx was also done on streets and in vacant lots. Sometimes it was between weeds and broken glass, but play also included climbing trees like kids everywhere.
"I grew up on the last block before factory buildings," he remembered. "There were about five blocks of factory buildings and then the East River. My mom would say go out and play and we'd disappear."
Unsupervised play by kids was routine, Glazer said. Few at the time worried about safety.
"The biggest worry we had growing up in the mid-50s (was) wild dog packs," he said. "We would know if they were far enough away where we could run to the lobby of a building or freeze and not move."
By staying absolutely still, the dog would hopefully just sniff around for a time, then take off.
"You didn't want to move because you might be attacked," Glazer said. "But I never got bit."
Glazer was asked what, if anything, about growing up in the Bronx contributed to being funny or simply having a sense of humor.
"I don't know if I'm funny," he said. "I look at life kind of skewed. Today, and probably more exaggerated today, people look at everything as the end of the world."
Glazer recalled a reader's letter in a local publication which essentially listed worry after worry, up to and including "how could (the writer) smile if there are people without teeth?" He did a double-take but concluded the view was all-too common.
"It is almost imperative in our time to be sad and worried," Glazer said. "And to also be opinionated. You must be opinionated."
Worry and sadness were not part of his life, Glazer said. And being opinionated "got old" after awhile.
"We're here for a very short time, except for during French class, which was a very long time," Glazer recalled. "I always wondered about Einstein's theory of relativity, about how time is elastic. I figured out that the clock in the French classroom actually slowed down there.
"When I walked out in the hallway, there were people still out there," Glazer said. "I thought it would be midnight."
Glazer's dad had a great sense of humor, but dad would begin a joke and not remember the punchline.
"As he got into a joke, he'd realize he didn't know what the punchline was and he'd start laughing," Glazer said. "So you wound up laughing with him, but you had no idea why. He'd laugh so hard he'd start crying."
The Bronx of the 1950s and 1960s, like Brooklyn, was a fertile ground for comics. Comedians of the time with New York roots included Robert Klein, Mel Brooks, Lenny Bruce and many others.
"There are two prerequisites for a New York Jew from the 1960s," Glazer said. "Circumcision and comedy."
It was also a golden age for "party albums," LPs of a comic usually recorded live. The nightclub routines of Tom Lehrer, Alan Sherman, Woody Allen, Joan Rivers and others could thus be brought into a person's living room.
Glazer recalled his parents would put on a comedy album when friends or family were over.
"There was a Yiddish woman comedian, Belle Barth (who) was really dirty," Glazer said. "They would sit in the living room and would be laughing hysterically. Except she would lead into the story in English and give the punchline in Yiddish. I never knew what she was saying."
Glazer's career has included business ventures, work in radio, restaurant management and newspaper reporting.
Glazer was replaced at a station in Mount Kisco, N.Y. by Howard Stern, who he later met at a restaurant. Stern, by then a popular host of an off-color New York City morning show, joked that he too was fired from the station in Mount Kisco about six months later.
Now retired as district representative for Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-Pa. 5) and his predecessor John E. Peterson. Glazer also serves on the board of the Donald Heiter Community Center, Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.