College hosts Relay for Life

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College sorority Beta Phi Gamma, in conjunction with a community-based committee, organized the return of the annual Relay for Life event to celebrate cancer survivors from the college community, as well as to raise funds to help take action against cancer.

Representing Lycoming’s 15th Relay for Life event, and the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held Saturday, April 15, in the Keiper Recreation Center.

