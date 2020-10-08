HARRISBURG — Data released Wednesday showed 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County, plus 36 new confirmed cases in five area counties. Three new deaths were reported in Snyder County.
Northumberland County now has 1,130 confirmed cases of coronavirus, state data showed, and 71 deaths. Cases rose by 22 in Lycoming County, five in Union County, four in Snyder County, one in Montour County and four in Columbia County.
Statewide, cases rose by 1,309 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total since March to 166,552. Twenty-eight new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 8,272.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,130 cases (71 deaths)
• Columbia County, 926 cases (36 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 729 cases (26 deaths)
• Union County, 538 cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, 341 cases (10 deaths)
• Montour County, 195 cases (5 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.