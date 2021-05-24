LEWISBURG — Through June 22, those living or working in eight counties have the opportunity to comment on a draft plan that prioritizes transportation investments in the region, through 2045.
The SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has created the draft 2021-2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan on behalf of its eight member counties: Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union.
Working together with SEDA-COG, groups and individuals representing local government, the business community, and non-profit organizations help to establish the region’s transportation priorities.
There will be an opportunity to comment and ask questions during a one-hour virtual public meeting and information session to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
The meeting can be joined via teleconference by calling 312-626-6799, and entering conference ID 963 9794 1377, or by videoconference at https://zoom.us/j/96397941377.
If accommodations are needed for those with special needs related to language, sight, or hearing, contact the SEDA-COG MPO at 570-524-4491 a minimum of five days prior to the scheduled meeting date to allow sufficient time to arrange accommodations.
Those who want to submit comments may send them via email to lrtp@seda-cog.org, fax to 570-524-9190, online through https://bit.ly/345O8UQ, or mailed or dropped off at SEDA-COG, 201 Furnace Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837, in care of Don Kiel.
Comments must be received by 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, and must include the name and address of the individual submitting to be considered in the update process by the SEDA-COG MPO.
The SEDA-COG MPO will consider adoption of the plan at a public meeting to be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, via teleconference and videoconference.
An electronic version of the draft plan is available at http://bit.ly/sedalrtp. Hard copies of the document are also available for review during normal business hours at the SEDA-COG MPO office, and other locations throughout the MPO’s eight-county region. A listing of these locations and their addresses may be viewed at http://bit.ly/sedalrtp, or may be requested by email at lrtp@seda-cog.org or by calling 570-524-4491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.