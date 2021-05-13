Dewart man charged after allegedly fleeing from trooper

MILTON — A Dewart man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly leading a state trooper on a chase Wednesday evening, May 12, in Milton.
Paul Elmer McClintock, 42, of Cherry Street, Dewart, has been charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor counts of offensive weapon, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary counts of careless driving, duties at stop signs, obedience to traffic-control devices, turning movements and required signals, driving without a license and driving while license suspended.
The charges were filed Thursday, May 13, in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, by Tpr. Tyler Arbogast.
Arbogast wrote in court documents that at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday he was traveling west on Mahoning Street when he noticed a white 2002 Ford Mustang traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, in a 25 mph zone.
"I turned my patrol unit around and began traveling east on Mahoning Street, in attempt to clock the vehicle," Arbogast wrote. "Upon turning my patrol unit around, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and made a right-hand turn on Cherry Street."
Arbogast said he activated his vehicle's emergency lights, with the Mustang continuing to travel at a high rate of speed along Cherry and Lower Market streets.
After stopping in a dirt driveway, just west of Marion Avenue, Arbogast said the driver — later identified as McClintock — exited the Mustang.
"I exited my patrol unit and gave verbal commands for the male to show me his hands and get on the ground," Arbogast wrote. "The male was placed in handcuffs and detained until further units arrived on scene."
McClintock allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a small bag of methamphetamine in his left boot. A hypodermic needle was found outside of the vehicle, beside the driver's side door.
According to court documents, McClintock asked Arbogast to turn off the lights of the Mustang and retrieve his phone from the car.
"While retrieving McClintock's phone, I observed brass knuckles alongside the front driver's side door," Arbogast wrote.
McClintock was transported Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for blood chemical testing.
Arbogast noted in court documents that McClintock had three prior convictions for driving on a suspended license following a driving under the influence conviction.
McClintock was arraigned Thursday morning before Diehl and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, before Diehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.