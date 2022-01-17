Watsontown Police Department DUI
WATSONTOWN — A 25-year-old Watsontown man was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop at 7:55 p.m. Dec. 24 in the borough.
Brian C. Nye was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and later tests showed his blood alcohol content to be .127%, police ntoed. He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary traffic offense.
State Police At MiltonVehicle theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A stolen vehicle was driven through the front doors at Blaise Alexander Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep of Lewisburg during the morning hours Saturday.
State Police at Milton said the incident occurred between 5:10 and 6:50 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was stolen from the area of Grand Rapids, Mich., and left at the scene, where the suspect then stole a blue Ford Bronco and fled. The driver then drove the Bronco to 1st National Bank of Lewisburg, Ziegler Road, Kelly Township, where the driver forcibly entered a window at the bank and stole money. The suspect then fled the scene.
Troopers said the stolen Bronco was reported and was later stopped in Ohio by law enforcement responding to an erratic driver complaint. The driver was taken into custody in Ohio, where charges were filed.
State Police at Milton reported the suspect will be charged in Union County as well.
Possession with intent to deliver
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — An Oklahoma man and woman are jailed in Northumberland County after roughly 9 pounds of marijuana was seized during a vehicle stop at 7:01 p.m. Jan. 31 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 215.4, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2020 Nissan Altima was stopped for multiple alleged violations and alleged factors of criminal activity observed. A vehicle search was granted, police noted, at which time the marijuana was seized.
Carrie Mestanza, 41, of Enid, Okla. and Jermaine Birdow, 45, of Jenks, Okla., were charged. Both were jailed pending a preliminary hearing, police noted.
Drug sale
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man and woman were taken into custody at 10:49 a.m. Sept. 29 at 2249 Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County, as troopers said the U.S. Task Force was attempting to serve a warrant.
Troopers said Donald Kouf, 49, and Brandie Adams, 40, were taken into custody after a firearm and paraphernaia were allegedly found in their possession.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:39 a.m. Jan. 17 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 209, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Volvo D13 driven by Andrei Resnianski, 50, of Dania, Fla., lost control and struck a guide rail.
Resnianski was belted and not injured. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a hit-and-run crash which occurred at 9:32 a.m. Jan. 14 along Cotner Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2011 Jeep Patriot driven by Jared Snyder, 34, of Lewisburg, was traveling west on Cotner Road, failed to negotiate a curve, struck a piece of farm equipment, went airborne, struck a fence and went airborne again affter traveling up a small hill. The vehicle allegedly fled after coming to rest in a farmer’s field.
Troopers said Snyder, who was not injured, will be charged with driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving,
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Mifflinburg boy was not injured when his vehicle went out of control after attempting to avoid an animal and crashed into a tree.
The crash was reported at 1:44 p.m. Jan. 15 along Creek Road, west of Libby Road, Lewis Township, Union County. The boy was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Vibe, which struck the tree and rolled onto its driver’s side. The boy was belted.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Kevin Rafael Paredes, 24, North Las Vegas, Nev.; Cassidy Marie Bertrand, 21, Selinsgrove
• Marissa Lee Woollock, 31, Lewisburg; Shawn Landis Fredd, 33, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• David Richard Hendricks, Nancy Watt Hendricks, Randy Lee Musser attorney, Meda Marie Clapsaddle by attorney, Gloria Jean Musser, Gerald Lee Musser Bruce Norman Boney Jr., Seon Yon Boney, Mark William Boney, Patti Jean Boney, Michael Scott Boney, Beverly Jean Boney, Kim Fred Yarger, Carol Ann Yarger, Scott Bradley Feaster attorney, Margaret Rose Boney by attorney, David Warren Hendricks to David R. Hendricks, David W. Hendricks, property in Hartley Township, quit claim, $1.
• Service First Federal Credit Union to John Nolt, property in West Buffalo Township, $51,000.
• Steven W. Stahl member, S and W Prop LLC, Wesley A. Stahl member to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Tajsc Re LLC, Josha A. Knaus member, Jersey Shore State Bank, SEDA Council of Governments to SEDA Council of Governments, Tajsc Re LLC, Jersey Shore State Bank, property in Lewisburg intercreditor, no cash consideration given.
• Herman Wenger, Doris Wenger to Jacob Myer, Becky Myer, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• William Donmoyer, Helen L. Donmoyer to William Donmoyer, Helen L. Donmoyer, Sara R. Donmoyer trustee, Donmoyer irrevocable residential and income asset trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Randy D. McGregor, Kimberly M. McGregor to National Transfer Services LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $350,000.
• National Transfer Services LLC to Lorelei Maguire, John Adam Maguire, property in East Buffalo Township, $350,000.• Lance Fessler trustee, Barbara Fessler trustee, Fessler family trust to Citizens’ Electric Company, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert L. Deitrick estate, Jean R. Deitrick exectuor, Jean R. Deitrick to Fritz M. Fisher, property in White Deer Township, $18,000.
• David Richard Hendricks, Meda Marie Clapsaddle by attorney, Gloria Jean Musser, Nancy Watt Hendricks, Randy Lee Musser attorney, Gerald Lee Musser, Bruce Norman Boney Jr., Seon Yon Boney, Mark William Boney, Patti Jean Boney, Michael Scott Boney, Kim Fred Yarger, Carol Ann Yarger, Scott Bradley Feaster attorney, Margaret Rose Boney by attorney, David Warren Hendricks to David R. Hendricks, Davie W. Hendricks, property in Hartley Township, quit claim, $1.
• Andrew C. Shively, Autumn D. Shively, Timothy W. Shively, Jennifer S. Laubach, Louise Ann Shively, Mark E. Laubach to Andrew S. Shively, Autumn D. Shively, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kurt A. Stumpff, Michelle C. Stumpff to Kurt A. Stumpff, Andrew K. Stumpff trustee, Stumpff irrevocable residental and an income protector trust, property in Mifflnburg, $1.
• Stanton T. Weaver, Heather J. Bigger, Heather J. Weaver to Tyler C. Peachey, Elisabeth A. Peachey, property in White Deeer Townsihp, $1.
• Mary Ellen Bloom to Justin M. Snyder, Meghan C. Snyder, property in Mifflinburg, corrective deed,, $1.
• Steven W. Stahl member, Wesley A. Stahl member, S and W Property LLC to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Nov. 13: Assist fire/EMS, 2:52 a.m., Hardwood Drive; 911 hang-up, 3:21 a.m., North 15th Street, East Buffalo Township; noise complaint, 6:32 a.m., North Fourth Street; noise complaint, 7:30 a.m., North Fourth Street; parking complaint, 7:58, 8, 8:01, 8:02 a.m., South Fifth Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 8:43 a.m., Market Street school zone; 911 open line, 9:49 p.m., Hardwood Drive..
Jan. 14: Assault, 10:26 a.m., Villa Vista Avenue, East Buffalo Township; property issue, 12:45 p.m., police headquarters; attempt to locate, 1:29 p.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 9:59 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 11:42 p.m., Westbranch Highway;.
Jan. 15: Be on the lookout, 7:08 a.m., Zeigler Road, Kelly Township; burlgar alarm, 7:10 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; burglar alarm, 7:10 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; buglar alarm, 6:43 p.m., Old Turnpike Road.
Jan. 16: Burglar alarm, 12:19 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; harassment, 3:30 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 5:49 p.m., East Tressler Boulevard; assist public, 10:12 p.m., Brown Street.
