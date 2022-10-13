Basket raffle to support YMCA campaign

MILTON — The Milton YMCA has launched a fundraiser to raise important dollars to support a program which helps members in need to continue to utilize its facilities and programs.
The Fall Basket Raffle is being held through Nov. 5. Items available through the raffle include candy, snack food, lottery tickets, a cooler and a grill.
Proceeds from the raffle will go toward the 2022 Annual Campaign. This campaign raises funds for the financial assistance/scholarship program, which helps subsidizes memberships for people who are struggling financially.
“If you qualify, whatever percentage you fall into, that percentage comes off of your membership,” said Membership Director Kellie Bates. “So if you qualify for 80%, we take 80% off (your membership). If you qualify for 50%, that 50% comes off. That then carries across the board to programming, so if you qualify for 80% off and you want to do a program, 80% comes off that fee as well.”
Tickets cost $2 each or three for $5. An arm-length of tickets is available for $20. The drawing will be held Monday, Nov. 7.
“If you don’t win, just think of the money that you’re giving to these programs and the children and the families that you’re going to be helping,” said Bates. “It’s a very, very important program for the YMCA. Even if you don’t want to do the basket raffle we would take any amount of donation if you’re so inclined.”
A membership promotion will also be available on Black Friday. Annual membership will be discounted either 20% or 30%.
The YMCA has also announced its schedule of upcoming activities. Glow In The Dark Dodgeball: Halloween Night will be held from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The program is open to students in second through sixth grade. Costumes are encouraged, and the best three costumes will be awarded a prize.
Nerf Night will be held from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The program is open to students in first through fourth grades. Participants should bring their own Nerf guns and protective eyewear.
At 11:15 a.m. Saturdays Nov. 5, 12 and 19, the YMCA will be holding Mommy/Daddy and Me Swim Lessons. Parents can bring their children to the pool to be taught some of the basics of swimming. Registration opens Oct. 21.
Pickleball will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The Milton YMCA has new operating hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
