Basket raffle to support YMCA campaign

From left, Milton YMCA Program Director Cortney Lahr and Membership Director Kellie Bates, with items available through a basket raffle.

 Chris Shaddock/The Standard-Journal

MILTON — The Milton YMCA has launched a fundraiser to raise important dollars to support a program which helps members in need to continue to utilize its facilities and programs.

The Fall Basket Raffle is being held through Nov. 5. Items available through the raffle include candy, snack food, lottery tickets, a cooler and a grill.

