RALSTON — It doesn't immediately come up in conversations about hiking in central Pa. An abundance of great spots to visit — state forests, trails such as the Black Forest and Mid State and pristine state parks — often keeps the McIntyre Wild Area out of the discussion.
For those who have visited McIntyre's many marvels, it's a favorite for outdoor activity. Call it a hidden gem right smack in the middle of all the great outdoor recreational opportunities that exist in our area.
The Old Loggers Path, a 28-mile circuit skirts the area and its vistas gaze down into the McIntyre Wild Area. Located just north and east of Ralston off Route 14, it's home to several hiking trails, though some are not well defined, or blazed. Two are shorter, and follow Miners Run and Hounds Run, but accessible only by a one-lane dirt road — Rock Run Road — that is not maintained during the winter months.
Swimming holes and cabins are common in this 7,200-plus acre gem. Named for a 19th century mining town, ruins from the past are also common.
Hikers come to McIntyre Wild Area for the waterfalls, though. Several are nothing short of stunning.
More easily accessible after the spring thaw, the falls along Miners Run are found by simply following the run. The same can be said for Hounds Run Fall, located a bit further north and east on the forest road. Both sites feature pull-off parking. As with most hikes in the area, a good pair of waterproof boots will protect you from the rocky terrain and rushing waters of the runs.
Rock formations provide an impressive and imposing housing for these runs and the waters are crystal clear. If the falls don't impress, the rock formations and cliffs will. As water levels rise, the cascading run fills one of the more level areas just paces from your start as you gaze up on a rock face that soars dozens of feet into the mountainside.
Hikers choose to traverse Miners Run on either side, and during warmer months, even along the stream while crossing it in sections.
Dutchmans Run Falls is accessible from a parking area at the entrance to the McIntyre Wild Area, though it will require a miles-long trek along an unblazed trail where relics of the past are quite prevalent.
One of the forest roads also takes visitors to Band Rock Vista, but again, this is more easily accessible during warmer months. Hikers take the road — which features more of an ascent than the Rock Run Run — up to the vista.
A recent trek to Miners Run revealed the falls in all their winter splendor. A warmer-weather write-up will be featured as the spring months approach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.