MIFFLINBURG — Tickets for the two-day Herr Memorial Library Miniature Golf fundraiser go on sale Friday, July 29 at the library and at https://shopsmol.com/product/herr-library-mini-golf-ticket/.
Indoor miniature golf with a course throughout the Herr Memorial Library will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, indoors at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Tickets may also be purchased at the door. For more information contact Herr Memorial Library at 570-966-0831
