HARRISBURG — “Rehabs” or treatment centers regulated by the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) are not only licensed, but also subject to scheduled inspection.
Facilities operating in Union County include outpatient services by Gaudenzia Inc. at the Union County Resource Center, outpatient services by Laure Rohrs Gargano and inpatient non-hospital with inpatient detoxification services offered at White Deer Run Inc. in Allenwood.
White Deer Run, a for-profit facility, was also listed as offering “inpatient, non-hospital, other chemotherapy services” as of 2017. The facility is a service of Acadia Healthcare, a wide-ranging behavioral healthcare provider based in Nashville, Tenn.
The DDAP website indicated different chapters of regulations apply to treatment centers, depending on the legal base under which the organization operates and what services are provided. Facilities may be licensed for more than one activity. The DDAP requires notification within 90 days when ownership of a facility changes.
Inspection areas are numerous and include qualifications of staff, scheduling for full-time coverage, physical plant requirements such as documentation of trash removal and fire drills and general treatment standards including 24-hour emergency medical or psychiatric coverage.
Inspection results posted on the DDAP website included observations and plans for correction. They are not routinely posted until 41 days after end of the survey.
A late-April survey of Gaudenzia services in Union County found that documentation was not available to indicate whether two employees had met minimum training in a number of areas by a regulatory deadline. Among them, training in communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and sexually transmitted diseases.
Corrections included producing certificates not available during inspection to verify training for one employee. Another has not been with Gaudenzia since the end of April. Fire drill procedures were also reviewed and an all-staff meeting was held after a fire drill log did not indicate whether alternate exits were used.
A March 29 inspection of the facility used by Laure Rohrs Gargano found no deficiencies. However, it was noted that the facility will be notified by letter regarding a facility expansion request.
Meantime, the latest survey of White Deer Run personnel records indicated there was no documentation of whether half-a-dozen employees had received required “close supervision” during a certain time period. The DDAP website noted the supervision had to be documented with one hour of case review and one hour of direct observation per week.
Correction plans included an update to a supervision form which specifically called for documentation of required supervision. There was also a meeting April 23 to review supervisor expectations of counselor assistants.
A review of patient records indicated a narcotic treatment physician did not make a timely face-to-face determination as to whether one patient was physically dependent on a narcotic substance for a year and eligible for maintenance treatment.
Records indicated the patient was admitted Friday, Jan. 22 and discharged Friday, Feb. 19. A maintenance dose of methadone was administered Sunday, Jan. 24, but a face-to-face determination by a physician was not conducted until Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The correction plan acknowledged that all opiate-dependent patients would meet face-to-face with the physician to complete a history prior to ordering and administering methadone. The plan reiterated the requirement that the physcian would determine if a patient is physically dependent on the narcotic for one year prior to maintenance treatment. Findings must be documented in the patient’s record.
A charge nurse will also be required at the start of each day to provide a list of patients the provider will meet with in person from opiate-dependent admissions from the previous night.
Deficiencies in buildings, grounds and bathrooms were also found in an April 16 inspection of the Allenwood facility.
Among them, failure to properly store trash in containers resistant to insects and rodents. Open or partially open dumpsters were also observed throughout the facility.
Maintenance was asked to contact a waste management company an obtain dumpsters which will close completely. Staff was asked to monitor dumpsters daily and upper management would meet with facilities department supervisors to ensure staff knows what is required to remain in compliance.
Hot water, which may not exceed 120 degrees, was measured as high as 135.7 degrees in certain bathrooms at the facility. Maintenance staff reset thermostats and found they were then in compliance.
Maintenance of bathroom facilities also failed to keep them working in a “clean and sanitary manner at all times.” One women’s bathroom was reported to have a broken drain with standing water.
However, the DDAP review noted the staff promptly replaced a drain cover after inspection and facility leadership will make rounds of the physical plant weekly.
