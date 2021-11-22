WATSONTOWN — GFWC Warrior Run Woman’s Club had Erica Frey, vice president of the Watsontown Historical Association, as a guest speaker at a recent meeting.
Frey told the group about the association’s desire to purchase the former Santander Bank from the borough to use as a repository for artifacts and memorabilia.
The association's collection includes military uniforms, letters from governors, machines to make Wilson’s Walkies, area newspapers and a family Bible carried to Sunbury during Indian raids in 1778. The area now being rented is no longer adequate to display and store all the items that have been donated by people from Watsontown, McEwensville, Dewart, Allenwood and Delaware Township.
In addition, the organization would like to use part of the space in the former bank building as a community center for area residents, as well as meeting and storage space for local organizations. The group is also hopeful that classes from the middle and high schools would use the museum for field trips to help bring local history alive.
GFWC Warrior Run Woman’s Club made a donation, supports the efforts of the Watsontown Historical Association, and are hopeful negotiations with Watsontown Borough will come to fruition in the near future. Any additional supporters are urged to write letters or contact members of Watsontown Borough Council.
