Students earn industry certifications

Fifty students at Pennsylvania College of Technology earned industry certifications for SolidWorks, a prominent computer-aided design and engineering software program used in manufacturing industries. Those students include, front and from left: Brian M. Taylor, Chase T. Hoffman and Adam G. Matunis. Seated, Cameron S. Musser, Chris J. Brunner, Matt A. Cheski and Colin J. Shay. Rear, Gavin J. Kirsch, Matthew C. Byrnes, Matthew C. Keifer, Kyle L. Minarich, Jonathan H. Horn, Justin T. Potts, Nathan M. Schwartz and Matt J. Restall.

WILLIAMSPORT — Nearly 50 Pennsylvania College of Technology students earned industry certifications related to engineering design in 2022-2023, including five students who obtained multiple credentials.

All the certifications are the result of passing exams focused on SolidWorks, a prominent computer-aided design and engineering program used in manufacturing industries worldwide.

