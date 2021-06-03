BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has announced the launch of its Master of Social Work (MSW) degree. Applications are now being accepted with classes beginning in August.
Graduates of the MSW program will be trained to use a multi-systemic planned change process to help individuals and communities to adapt and grow.
The mission of the MSW program is to prepare students for advanced generalist social work practice focused on developing leaders who promote social, environmental and economic justice with the goal of improving sustainable individual, organizational, and community wellness.
The program is a two-year master's program that blends classroom instruction with hands-on practicum/internship experiences. Students will be challenged to apply theoretical concepts to real-world experiences.
The degree program also offers an advanced standing, 18-month program for applicants who have already earned a bachelor's degree in social work.
The program has taken the first official step towards accreditation by being granted pre-candidacy status by the Council on Social Work Education. This multi-year process will culminate in initial accreditation in February of 2024.
Information about the program and application information can be found at www.bloomu.edu/gradschool/social-work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.