MIFFLINBURG — Arthur's Pet Pantry, a nonprofit named for a "community cat," recently announced a fundraiser.
The Arthur's Pet Pantry fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Blue Moose, 437 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. The date coincides with National Pet Lover's Day as designated by National Today, an organization which tracks days of national recognition.
Susan Straub, Arthur's Pet Pantry director, said over 90 gift baskets would be raffled off. There would be nearly two dozen auction items also be available and a 50-50 raffle.
Among the auction items, Straub said there would be a signed driver's photo from Wood Brothers Racing, a signed Philadelphia Flyers hockey puck and a swag bag from the Phillies. Admission tickets to the Erie Zoo, the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium, Keystone Safari Park, Woodward Cave and others.
Donations of cat or dog food will get an entry into a $25 gift card drawing.
Straub added that Arthur, the charity's namesake, was cared for by many households. The pet pantry was begun in his memory which moved from a local library to Mazeppa Manna, a charitable space originating at the Mazeppa Union Church. A distribution spot at Trinity United Methodist Church, Northumberland, was added more recently.
Straub noted Arthur's Bone Hunt would be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Brown Avenue Park, Milton. Vendors and other supporters were still needed for the event.
For distribution details and other information visit www.arthurspetpantry.wixsite.com or email arthurspetpantry@gmail.com.
