District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
EAST TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (three counts), and driving on roadways laned for traffic have been filed against Corey Wertz, 35, of White Deer Pike, White Deer.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:36 a.m. June 30 at Route 15 and Buffalo Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said Wertz exhibited signs of impairment, and admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking shots. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .10%, and his blood tested positive for THC.
Retail theft
LEWISBURG — Zebula Brown, 44, of Vista Drive, Mifflinburg, has been charged with retail theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5:59 p.m. July 3 at Cole's Hardware, 55 N. Second St., Lewisburg.
Police said Brown left the store without paying for a palm sander pad, valued at $19.99.
State Police at Milton
Four-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:42 p.m. July 24 at Westbranch Highway and Walter Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said four vehicles collided in a construction zone, due to a merging traffic plan and vehicles slowing and stopping quickly.
Those involved in the crash were: Ashley Austin, 28, of Millmont, driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox; Christopher Bitner, 30, of Mifflinburg, driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota; Sharon Harrison, 55, of Arkport, N.Y., driving a 2010 Hyundai; and Heidi Giotti, 36, of Winfield, driving a 2017 Mazda.
One-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — Michael Griffin, 40, of Lewisburg, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:28 p.m. July 25 along Westbranch Highway, south of Sandel Road, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Infinity driven by Griffin lost control, and spun. Griffin was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Lock Haven woman sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 1:18 p.m. July 24 along Interstate 80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Lindsey Straub lost control of a 2009 Toyota Corolla, causing the vehicle to go off the shoulder and strike a tree. She left the scene and was transported to the hospital by a passerby.
Straub was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a crash which occurred at 4:47 p.m. July 16 along Glover Hill Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Jonathan Kaiser, 46, of Lewisburg, lost control of a 2004 Ford F250 Supercab, which struck a utility pole. Kaiser allegedly fled the scene on foot into a wooded area, and was charged with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
One-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:30 a.m. July 29 along Penns Creek Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by Christine Tyson, 29, of Millmont, went off the roadway and overturned.
Failure to comply
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Kyle Mather, 30, of Williamsport, has been charged with Megan's Law Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.
The charges were filed after troopers said Mather failed to comply with registration requirements between June 27 and July 27, at 745 Sunrise Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
He was locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Drug sale
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Matthew Hoffman, 30, of Newark, N.J., and Amanda Alcantara-Delacruz, 32, of Rosellepark, N.J., were charged after troopers said the two were found in possession of 45 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop conducted at 9:34 a.m. July 27 along Interstate 80 eastbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Harassment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Princess Obie, of Newburg, N.Y., was charged after allegedly striking Svatlana Repaja, 29, of Sharon, multiple times in the head.
The incident occurred at 11:06 a.m. July 28 at 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Disorderly conduct
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Charles Welsh, 59, of Millmont, was charged after troopers said he intentionally used a tractor trailer to cause damage to a neighbor's landscaping.
The incident occurred between 5 p.m. July 19 and 5 a.m. July 20 in Hartley Township, Union County.
Scattering rubbish
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Larue Myers, 76, of White Deer, reported trash being dumped on private property.
The incident occurred at 2:26 p.m. July 29 at 318 Harbeson Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove
DUI
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Austin Dreisbach, 28, of Mifflinburg, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 10:31 p.m. July 28 at Route 522 and Old Run Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville
Fatal crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old Drumbo, Ohio man died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash which occurred at 5:09 p.m. July 27 along Interstate 180, Fairfield Township, Lyocming County.
Troopers said Barry Forsyth was killed when he lost control of a 2016 BMW motorcycle, and was struck by a 2020 Kenworth driven by Richard Curry Jr., 64, of Mifflinburg, who was not injured.
Union County
Deed Transfers
• Harold W. Brandt, Ruby J. Brandt, to Michael R. Sipling, Claudia Sipling, Property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Allen M. Zimmerman, Marian Z. Zimmerman, to Citizens Electric Company, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wayne Snyder, Susan Snyder, Eric Kuhn, Lori Kuhn, to Wayne Snyder, Susan Snyder, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• David L. Murphy, Connie E. Murphy, to Michael T. Buck, Ronald E. Paige, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Mary S. Russin Estate, Amy Gronlund Executrix, to Mario Banovic, Adrienne C. Wong, property in East Buffalo Township, $548,000
• Stone Fortress Residential L.L.C., Westley A. Smith Memorial, to Anthony E. Richart, property in White Deer Township, $190,000.
• Jose R. Gutierrez, Alexis R. Gutierrez, to Vernese Edghill Walden, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Beverly M. Pentz Chamra, Beverly M. Pentz, to Gregory J. Chamra, Beverly M. Pentz Chamra, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard W. Cook Jr., Richard L. Cook, to Richard W. Cook Jr., Richard L. Cook, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brian E. Berge, Janette Berge, to John J. Griffin III, Brianna N. Griffin, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• John L. Grey, Charmaine Grey, to UGI Utilities Inc., right of way, Lewisburg.
• Shane D. Hassinger Trustee, Kelly J. Evans Trustee, Kelly J. Evans, Mary E. Hassinger Irrevocable Trust, to Shane D. Hassinger, Barbara Ann Hassinger, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Richard C. Musser, Linda J. Musser, to Richard C. Musser, Linda J. Musser, Jacob I. Musser Trustee, Musser Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Bucknell University, to ER Bison Solar L.L.C., property in East Buffalo Township.
• Timothy P. Wagner, to Cheverez Pagan Xae, property in New Berlin, $178,000.
• John Mark Horning, Martha O. Horning, to Daniel M. Peachy, Amber K. Peachy, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brenda E. Flinn, to Caleb M. Coker, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to Daniel A. Hendershot, Sherri A. Weller Hendershot, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Virginia H. Feitner, Aaron Feitner, Julia Feitner, Field Feitner, Michelle Feitner, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jean M. Johnson, to Seth Joseph Epler, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Helen M. Graziano by attorney, Nanette M. Jarrett attorney, to Gabriela Diego Gomez, Craig P. Mellott, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dean C. Pfleegor, Patricia A. Pfleegor, to Coltin J. Pfleegor, Mercedees A. Pfleegor, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Dieffenbach Property Holdings L.L.C., to Nine20 Realty L.L.C., Property in Mifflinburg, $300,000.
Marriage Licenses
• Seth T. Hresko, 23, Bloomsburg, to Dorothy M. Bollinger, 21, Mifflinburg.
• Sean T. Lewis, 24, Smithfield, N.C., to Breanna I. Joseph, 24, Smithfield, N.C.
• Preston R. Hans, 22, Turbotville, to Christine M. Ulmer, 22, Turbotville.
• Marc E. Maneval, 56, Watsontown, to Wendy S. Derr, 56, Watsontown.
• Roy H. Zimmerman, 22, Lewisburg, to Marian N. Horning, 21, Middleburg.
• Christopher A. Hennessy, 30, Mifflinburg, to Ashlynn K. Davis, 26, Mifflinburg.
• Veronica M. Michaud, 20, Lewisburg, to Drew R. Gilott-Boisvert, 21, Ontario, Canada.
Divorces
• Angela S. Owens (formerly Kreisher) - Michael Kreisher.
