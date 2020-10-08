Gaming center named in memory of Izer

MILTON — A segment of The Improved Milton Experience’s (TIME) new Milton MakerSpace has been named in memory of a man who was synonymous for decades with youth recreational activities in Milton.
TIME Executive Director George Venios said the organization’s new gaming center — located in the basement of the Milton Moose Family Center — has been named The Izer Gaming Center, in memory of Bob Izer.
Izer, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who served during the Battle of Iwo Jima, died June 11, 2014, at 93. He retired from the Milton Area School District after working 43 years as a physical education teacher, the director of Health and Physical Education and as a basketball and football coach.
According to Venios, Izer was also involved with founding Milton’s original teen program in 1945.
“He remained involved, through the early 1970s, when the teen center program, more or less, ended at the YMCA,” Venios said.
The program restarted at the YMCA in 1992, with Izer remaining involved as an advisor.
“The (teen) program relocated from the YMCA to (the Milton Moose Family Center) in 2007,” Venios said. “That was because of major renovations at the YMCA... TIME and the Moose volunteered the (Moose basement) for the program because they had an abundance of space.”
TIME’s new MakerSpace encompasses six different program areas: Culinary Arts, Industrial Arts, Arts and Design, Music, Gaming and Tech Lab.
The former Jungle Teen Center in the Moose basement has been transformed into the gaming center. The Chef’s Place Boiardi Museum and Eatery, located on the second floor of the Moose, will host culinary programs. The technology lab, featuring 3D printers and other high-tech equipment, will also be located on the Moose’s second floor.
The Miltonian Building will host building trades programs.
Venios said The Izer Gaming Center will be a flexible-use space.
“It’s for social recreational purposes,” Venios said. “That’s still a primary use of the facility.”
Renovations to the space are still being completed, by with students from the Milton Area School District’s Building Trade’s program involved in the work.
The area will feature board and electronic games, pool tables, a recording studio as well as an area for teens to meet or complete homework assignments.
“Appropriately, Bob Izer, his entire career dealt with sports and games,” Venios said. “He’s just an icon within the community. Myself personally, when I was elementary age I remember him teaching me to swim, at the YMCA.
“We want to continue his legacy, the legacy of the teen center program, now in its 75th year.”
An open house of TIME’s Milton MakerSpace program will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Moose.
