Warrior Run campaign raises $900K

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Education Foundation has thus far raised $900,000 toward a $1.5 million fundraising campaign, titled First Century First. The announcement was made during Monday’s Warrior Run School District school board meeting.
Jean Hormell, president of the foundation, thanked the school board and administration for making “such an important investment” in the future of the Warrior Run community. The new Warrior Run Elementary School, first-ever fieldhouse, turf field and track, and new ball fields are part of an extensive project being completed by the district.
“The school board and administration have made it clear that you all are committed to providing an exciting and effective learning environment for our current and future students of Warrior Run,” Hormell said. “As your partner, the foundation established the First Century Fund for the community to invest along with the school board in achieving the best results possible from this great education campus that you have established.”
Hormell explained that the First Century Fund title recognizes that the investments made will serve the Warrior Run community “well beyond the celebration of the first 100 years of the Warrior Run School District.”
The school board was informed that the private part of the fundraising effort began in November, with a goal of raising $1.5 million dollars to help make “a significant impact on the quality and effectiveness of the Warrior Run school experience.”
Hormell went on to note that “as we begin the public part of our fundraising campaign tonight, we could not be more pleased to report to you, as our most important partner, that we now have generous commitments of $900,000 towards the $1.5 million goal.
“We are exceedingly thankful to have these significant commitments from over 16 firms and individuals whom we have contacted during the quiet campaign,” Hormell said.
Major naming opportunity donors include Geisinger, FNB Corporation, Muncy Bank & Trust Company, Evangelical Community Hospital, Forman Grain, and Moran Logistics.
“This makes us even more confident that as we challenge the Warrior Run community and those businesses and individuals that care about the future of our district, that we will be able to reach and exceed our goal of $1.5 million,” Hormell said.
Hormell was joined in the presentation by Sarah Kowalski and Glenn Smith II, who are guiding the public part of the campaign. Smith, a Warrior Run graduate and philanthropy professional, emphasized the importance of philanthropy in education and urged community involvement in the First Century Fund at this “significant moment in WR history.”
Kowalski, a Warrior Run graduate and former school administrator, spoke of the next steps in the campaign, including the “Blue and Gray Donor Challenge” to encourage gifts of all levels from the community. The challenge seeks to attain 1,000 donors to support current and future enhancements and innovations to curriculum, to departments, and to the physical needs in the district.
Tax-deductible donations by check should be sent to: First Century Fund, WRCEF, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville, PA 17772. Online gifts can be made at https://www.wrsd.org/district/foundation. Warrior Run graduates should indicate their graduation year with their gift.
Separately, Ben Mike of construction management firm Fidevia, gave an update on the elementary school construction project.
The floor has been completed, and workers have started laying the metal on the field house roof. Inspections are completed on the first and second floor, and workers are nearly done closing the ceilings, many cabinets have been put in, most solid surface counters are finished, most interior doors are being hung and lights are in the process of being installed.
Mike expressed that, at this point, there are going to be a lot of changes made everyday . He also addressed previous concerns about the performance of the retention pond by acknowledging that the expectations for the pond are being met and that the pond is drying at a reasonable rate.
Pepsi has offered to have an agreement with Warrior Run School District in exchange for a five-year contract. Pepsi has been working with Warrior Run in adding its school-compliant beverages with concession stands, cafeterias and vending machines. It has provided equipment as needed, such as adding three new sliding door coolers in the concession stands, adding a half cooler in the high school cafeteria, replacing two machines outside of the gym, putting vending machines in every faculty room and putting a machine in the high school hallway.
Pepsi is also offering a $2,500 scholarship fund for high school students.
In other business, the board approved the following:
• The resignation of Whitney Smith, eighth-grade math teacher.
• The following extra-curricular positions: Erin Demcher, middle school student council co-advisor, $945; and Jennifer Mason, Decca advisor, $500.
The meeting concluded with an executive session.
Jaydin Harrison, a third-grade student, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.