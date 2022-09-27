Warrior Run campaign raises $900K

Jaydin Harrison, a third-grade student, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during Tuesday’s school board meeting. Here, he stands next to board Vice President Tamara Hoffman.

 Chris Shaddock/The Standard-Journal

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Education Foundation has thus far raised $900,000 toward a $1.5 million fundraising campaign, titled First Century First. The announcement was made during Monday’s Warrior Run School District school board meeting.

Jean Hormell, president of the foundation, thanked the school board and administration for making “such an important investment” in the future of the Warrior Run community. The new Warrior Run Elementary School, first-ever fieldhouse, turf field and track, and new ball fields are part of an extensive project being completed by the district.

