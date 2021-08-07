MILTON — Two congregations which split more than 100 years ago are coming back together in order to better spread the Gospel and serve the community.
Milton Lutheran Parish Pastor Gary Schaeffer said members of Trinity and Christ Lutheran churches voted Sunday for the two congregations to merge into one new church.
He noted Trinity Lutheran Church, at 100 Mahoning St., was established 225 years ago.
"The two churches used to be one church, here at Trinity," Schaeffer explained. "In the late 1800s, early 1900s, there was a conflict. It was over a pastor."
A group of members broke away from Trinity, establishing Christ Lutheran Church. Schaeffer noted the Christ Lutheran building, at 1125 Mahoning St., was built after another building the congregation was using flooded.
In recent years, Schaeffer said the divide between the two congregations has diminished.
"It's been about seven years, 2014, when the two churches decided to become a parish," he explained. "A parish is the sharing of resources between two churches."
As the Milton Lutheran Parish, Trinity and Christ Lutheran churches shared a pastor and office manager. Schaeffer has been serving the churches in a full-time capacity for just over one year.
Since becoming one parish, he said the two churches slowly started participating in more ministry activities together. Eventually, the congregations opted to start worshiping together.
One month, Schaeffer explained services were held at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the parish switching to worship at Christ Lutheran the next month.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schaeffer said the two congregations quickly realized how important it was to work together as one.
"What we were able to do in the community was enhanced Bible studies, outreach," he said.
Currently, services are held at 9:30 a.m. Sundays at Trinity Lutheran Church.
As pandemic restrictions started to be lifted, Schaeffer said St. Paul's United Church of Christ in West Milton realized it had outgrown the building in West Milton where its services were being held.
That congregation is now leasing the Christ Lutheran Church building and utilizing it as its own. Currently, Schaeffer said the lease agreement runs through May 2022.
"In the next year, we will make a decision on how to best use both (church) buildings," Schaeffer said.
Many other tasks are also ahead as the two Lutheran churches formally become one.
Schaeffer said the parish will be working with attorneys and accountants to make sure the legal process is properly completed.
"By the end of this year, we will have dissolved both individual congregations into one new congregation," he said.
In the short term, the new congregation will be known as the Milton Lutheran Parish.
"Our expectation is, we will pick a new name in the next year," Schaeffer said.
"The other piece is helping this (church) community to establish a new identity, that is grounded in the identities of each congregation," he continued. "What (congregation members) are doing is envisioning what the (church) identity will be and what the needs are in the community."
Schaeffer said the congregation will be looking to partner with other organizations and churches in ministering to the community.
He noted there is a sense of excitement about the future among members of both congregations.
Kay Dunn, who was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, agreed.
"I think it's wonderful," she said. "We are coming together as a group. We are excited about it."
Dunn also noted the excitement among those who were members of both congregations.
"When we have our meetings, you can see there is more joy, excitement, about the things we are thinking about doing," she said.
Connie Stover, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, agreed.
"I think this is great," she said.
Schaeffer believes some in the world could have a negative perception of church mergers.
"A lot of times people view congregations that consolidate or merge as a negative thing, 'this is really sad,'" he said. "That's not what is happening here.
"The decision for us to become one congregation is focused on how we feel God is calling us to be the church in the world," Schaeffer added. "That's being one congregation that puts us in the best possible position to do that."
