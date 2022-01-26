MIFFLINBURG — The discussion of equity teams continued Tuesday night at a special meeting in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
A town hall-style meeting called to examine the topic was announced at the most recent public board meeting. A motion to disband the teams assigned to each school building was tabled by a vote of 5-4 in that meeting.
Some school directors noted their preference to wait until after the town hall meeting before making a decision on the matter which has been dicey from the start. The table issue would arise again at the February board meeting.
Equity teams, organized earlier in the school year and assigned to each building, were formed to ensure students would feel "included, valued, respected and safe." As noted Tuesday night, equity teams have also addressed issues like bullying, racial taunts and other forms of hostility.
Projected notes stressed the concept of equity in school did not include indoctrination, sexual instruction or a "critical race theory." The goal was not a strictly anti-racist curriculum, but to stress that racism was not tolerated.
Shawn Welch, an intermediate school teacher and enrichment program director, moderated the meeting which began with an overview of equity team activity at each school building.
Principals and team members spoke including Phillip Heggenstaller, intermediate school principal, who said books were being added to the library featuring stories of children with different disabilities, ethnic groups and races.
Middle school representatives included Brian Fee, a health and physical education teacher and Alice Rauch. They noted the success of the Olweus anti-bullying program and would look into whether the research-based program would fit into next year's curriculum.
"We've done a little bit more about how to instill positive messaging and student awareness into the middle school building," Rauch said. "The first step in that is the (English language arts) have done some reflections on quotes by Anne Franck."
The thoughtful and perceptive reflections about the young victim of Nazi persecution during World War II were shared with school announcements on the public address system.
Administrators presented questions raised in a survey.
Among them, the consequences of disbanding equity teams. Beth Faunce, a district educator, said teachers would still make students feel included, supported and safe. Parents would just not be part of the process.
Amy Wehr, a committee member and school director, said the loss of feedback would limit the district's ability to adjust what they are doing.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the perspective gained from parents and community members was valuable in addressing inequities.
“I can't tell you how many times I've heard concerns from parents about the way their children were treated in school," Lichtel said. "When I began to look into it, I learn that school officials are not aware of that.
"How can that be?" Lichtel continued. "It is not because people are not looking for it. It is not because this work isn't being attempted. It is because so many inequities, so many actions happen out of view. If we don't hear from parents and children about the things hey are experiencing that make learning difficult, that makes our job that much more difficult to accomplish."
The notion that students who did not comply with facial covering mandates were treated as a separate group was affirmed by an administrator. However, the action was supported by a comparison to a "no shoes, no shirt, no service" policy at a restaurant.
Open comments followed and included fears that pornographic material was included in schoolbooks and that avenues for discussion of difficult topics have always been in place, making the need for an equity team unnecessary.
Other assertions inferred that action by students with behavioral problems denied students without those problems full access to all resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.