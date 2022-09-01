BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University's Bloomsburg campus and The Big Dog Reading Series will present poet Abby Minor at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Haas Center for the Arts Gallery lobby. The event is free and open to the public.
Minor lives in the ridges and valleys of Central Pennsylvania, where she works on poems, essays, drawings, and projects exploring reproductive politics. Granddaughter of Appalachian tinkerers and Yiddish-speaking New Yorkers, she teaches poetry in her region's low-income nursing homes; directs a language-arts-education collective called Ridgelines; and serves on the board of the internationally active nonprofit Abortion Conversation Projects.
