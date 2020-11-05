DANVILLE — Two horses and two calves seized in an alleged case of animal cruelty in Lebanon County are currently being cared for at the Danville PSPCA and are in need of forever homes.
Kristen Szwast, PSPCA Danville Center site manager, said the case involving the animals unfolded as PSPCA officers seized 34 dogs from a home in Lebanon.
“The gentleman was cropping their ears illegally, without anesthesia,” Szwast said. “They were very large-breed dogs... Historically, you do crop these dogs, but you go about it with anesthesia and a proper veterinarian.
“He was, basically, a back-yard breeder.”
As the dogs were seized and charges filed, two horses and two calves were also found to be living in what Szwast classified as “unsanitary conditions.”
According to online court records, Steven M. Alston, 38, of Lebanon, was charged in the case Oct. 1 with 14 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as misdemeanor counts of cruelty to and neglect of animals.
He was arraigned Oct. 29, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov. 19 in Lebanon County.
According to Szwast, the horses, calves and some of the dogs which were seized in the case have been signed over to the PSPCA by the owner.
The dogs were relocated for care to various PSPCA locations, while the horses and calves were sent to Danville.
One horse, named Highlight, is a 10-year-old buckskin. The other, a 20-year-old named Holly, is a quarter horse cross.
Szwast said the two were malnourished when they came to the PSPCA. They also have overgrown hooves, and some dental issues which are being treated.
She said the two calves — named Hulk and Andre — are seven-months old.
“They are definitely more malnourished than the horses,” Szwast said. “We have been working on socializing them. We hand feed them now.”
She said a couple of individuals inquired if the calves are available for meat production.
“That’s absolutely not what we’re looking for,” Szwast said, adding that they must be adopted by someone who will care for them as pets.
She noted that all of the dogs which came to the Danville center from the Lebanon County case have been adopted.
“The Philadelphia center does have a couple (of the dogs still available for adoption),” Szwast said. “The one that everybody is really interested in is a German shepherd named Sway... He had a severe body infection and was on life support. He is doing well now.”
The horses and calves are available for immediate adoption.
Anyone interested in adopting should call the center at 570-275-0340.
Szwast said center staff will meet with the potential adoptees do discuss the animals’ medical histories.
An adoption application will have to be completed, and PSPCA staff may visit the potential adoptees home to conduct an evaluation.
“It’s a special adopter you’re looking for,” Szwast said. “They will not be the type of horse you can adopt right away... We are looking for a special adopter that can take on this responsibility.”
She noted that it is costly for the PSCPA to care for barnyard animals when they come into their care.
In addition to the two horses and two calves, the center is also currently caring for five other horses.
“We also have anywhere from 18 dogs at a time to 40-plus cats,” Szwast said.
Currently, she said the two horses are eating bales of hay and grain.
“We just did a bi-monthly grocery trip (for the horses) and (the bill) was over $1,000,” Szwast said.
Veterinarian and other bills can also be costly for such animals.
“Staff wise, it is a lengthy process to clean (the horses),” Szwast said. “It is a very costly endeavor.”
The center — which has a staff of five — relies on donations to continue its work.
“My staff, they really are miracle workers,” Szwast said. “It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster every day working at the shelter.”
She added that the center is a “happy place” as its a location where the animals have made it before moving on to the rest of their lives.
“Our organization was founded to prevent animal cruelty, especially for horses,” Szwast said. “We do fight tooth and nail that the people who mistreat animals are never allowed to have animals again.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the PSPCA Danville Center can do so by sending a check to 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Donations can also be made online at www.pspca.org, and specifying the donation is for the Danville center.
