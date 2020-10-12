MILTON — The Milton Community Pool Committee is holding a chicken barbecue from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the pavilion at Brown Avenue Park.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets may call Tony Snyder at 570-742-9363.
All proceeds will be used for pool projects and upgrades.
