McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault and burglary after he allegedly caused a disturbance while high on methamphetamine, attempted to enter a residence and fired two arrows from a crossbow at the residence.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 3 and 5:30 a.m. Dec. 5 in the area of Holly Street, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
Francis Hagemeyer was allegedly high when he caused the disturbance, then failed to comply with troopers. Hagemeyer was tased by a trooper and taken into custody. He was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.