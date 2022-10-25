TURBOTVILLE — Murder and mystery are set to break out at the Warrior Run High School.
The school’s drama program will be presenting its fall play, “The Alibis,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12 in the high school auditorium.
“It’s a lot different than what we’ve done before,” senior Emma Podobinski said, of the play. “It’s like eight other plays kind of put in together to form the plot of one play, so it’s really interesting that they’re by eight different authors. It’s really different and it makes it exciting.”
“The Alibis” is a murder mystery thriller with elements of comedy intertwined.
“It follows a group of party guests who have gathered at a mansion only to find out that the birthday host has been murdered,” said Director Elizabeth Snow. “Detective Casey Neptune is interviewing all of the suspects and each suspect tells a little story that shows their alibi for the time in question and why they can’t be the murderer. Each alibi gets a little bit more ridiculous than the last one, which shows why they were all embarrassed to tell their alibi in the first place.”
Snow believed this play is good fit because it’s a genre the students can really get into and have a lot of fun with.
“We have not done a murder mystery in probably eight or so years, so it was definitely time,” said Snow. “This particular show is also very family friendly. It does not get overly scary or violent like some other murder mysteries can do. This one is more based in comedy.”
Both Snow and several students expressed excitement in anticipation of seeing the crowd react to the ending, as well as humor throughout the play.
“They always end up laughing at things we never thought were funny in the first place,” said Snow. “They surprise with the parts they find amusing.”
The play consists of students in grades nine through 12.
“Many of them have been doing theater for quite a few years, but we’ve also had a few first timers which is really exciting,” said Snow.
Assisting Snow is student assistant director senior Julia Musgrave, who takes care of things Snow can’t be present for, and helps with costumes, stage manager duties, blocking and she is in charge of props.
“It’s been interesting this year,” said Snow. “This has been the first show since pre-COVID times, so we feel a little bit back to normal.”
“We’re such a close-knit cast,” said senior Isabella Figueroa. “We’ve known each other for so long that it’s such an enjoyable time.”
Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Cast list for “The Alibis” includes Elle Bowers as Casey Neptune, Layne Chmielewski as Grandpa, Isabella Figueroa as Davina, Sara Gehrum as Bonnie, Kara Hoffman as Vivian, Brooke Johnson as Mickey, Chris Jones as Clyde, Avery McCormick as Peyton, Lindsey Miller as Marina, Jane Petrin as Arlington, Emma Podobinski as Patricia, Meg Rovenolt as Sparky, Alena Shaffer as Geraldine, Madeline Stoudt as Quinn, Makenzee Tallent as Jerrod and Carrie Welshans as Warwick.
