Hastings, Stancavage honored for service to Scouting

MILLMONT — Two Northumberland County residents were presented Scouting’s highest local award at an event held Sunday at Camp Karoondinha near Millmont.
Catherine M. Hastings, of Watsontown, and David Stancavage, of Shamokin, received the Silver Beaver award from the Susquehanna Council, Boy Scouts of America.
The Silver Beaver has been awarded by the BSA since 1931 and recognizes distinguished service within a council. Susquehanna Council is based in Williamsport and serves youth in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Hastings is assistant scoutmaster of Troop 610 in Watsontown and serves on the council executive board. Stancavage is an Eagle Scout from Troop 254 of Shamokin, which he now serves as committee chair as well as chairing the Pack 3254 committee. He is the advisor to the Order of the Arrow Lodge 343.
The awards were presented at the council annual dinner, which was attended by 125 Scouts and Scouters. A “salute to Eagles” program recognized the 54 Scouts who earned the Eagle Scout award in the past year.
The National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award was presented to Robert L. Dluge Jr., of Elysburg, and to Michael Stender Sr. of Sunbury. Dluge is the president of the council executive board, and Stender serves as chair of the council activities committee.
The Harris Camper Award for service to Camp Karoondinha was presented to Mark Beck of Sunbury. Carlonnie Hoover, of West Milton, received a Master of Commissioner Service diploma. Pamela Startzel, of Elysburg, was awarded the Messenger of Peace. Receiving veteran Scouter pins for service were James Deroba, of Bloomsburg, 45 years, and Robert Weaver, Montoursville, 50 years.
An Eagle Scout from Beech Creek, Clayton Foster, received the Lifesaving and Meritorious Action Award for saving two small boys who were swept away in Pine Creek in 2019.
Serving as master of ceremonies was Caiden Henley, an Eagle Scout from Troop 622 of Turbotville.
Scout Troops, Cub Packs, and Venturing Crews in Susquehanna Council pivoted to online meetings last spring, but 82 Cubs were able to earn the Arrow of Light, and Scouts BSA members earned 1,836 Merit Badges in 2020. Every Scouting unit in the five-county Susquehanna Council participated in at least one community service project and recorded 5,341 hours of service.
There were 1,860 youth members and 778 adult members in the Susquehanna Council in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.