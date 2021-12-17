WILLIAMSPORT—The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that on Thursday, Dec. 16, Hugo Reynosa, 26, was convicted of possessing a weapon in federal prison. The conviction was handed down following a bench trial before United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the evidence presented at trial showed that on May 12, 2020, officers at the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg initiated a mass search of inmate cells in Reynosa’s housing block. Officers instructed the inmates to exit their cells without carrying any property. An officer spotted Reynosa exit his cell and throw a bag into a garbage can on the housing range.
The officer immediately retrieved and searched the bag, which contained a 6.25-inch piece of metal with a crude handle and sharp point, commonly referred to as a “shank.”
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin are prosecuting the case.
The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years’ imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.
