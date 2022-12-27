LEWISBURG — The Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, a practice of Evangelical Community Hospital focused on the cardiovascular needs of patients, recently completed an expansion project.
The renovation project included: Increased the number of exam rooms from nine to 14, adding a procedure room, creating a staff lounge, creating an ADA accessible restroom and adding room for more provider-shared office space. The work began in May.
The expansion has increased the practice location by 7,980 feet, which will allow for an increased patient schedule in new and modern spaces designed for patients and providers. The need for heart and vascular services has seen an increase since the inception of the center in 2015.
The new spaces underwent a Division of Acute and Ambulatory Care (DAAC) inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in December. Staff moved into the expansion on Dec. 22, and patients will be seen in the new spaces the first week of January.
The last phase of renovation will include a renovated check-in and check-out space, to be completed by March.
