LEWISBURG — The Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, a practice of Evangelical Community Hospital focused on the cardiovascular needs of patients, recently completed an expansion project.

The renovation project included: Increased the number of exam rooms from nine to 14, adding a procedure room, creating a staff lounge, creating an ADA accessible restroom and adding room for more provider-shared office space. The work began in May.

