MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water announced that entries are being accepted for its 19th Annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest.
The contest is for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students in schools served by Pennsylvania American Water, as well as individual students who live in the company’s service area. The contest encourages students to tap into their artistic talents to express the importance of protecting water resources across Pennsylvania.
As part of their entry, students must write a brief narrative on the personal impact of watershed protection.
New this year, participants will have a chance to be featured in the company’s first “Protect Our Watersheds” wall calendar. Twelve students’ artwork will be chosen for the calendar, and the grand prize-winning artwork will be featured on the cover along with the student’s essay and short bio.
The deadline for artwork submission is April 23. Contest rules and entry forms are available on the company’s website. Winners will be selected based on creative vision, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection and the ability to communicate that understanding.
All entrants will receive a Watershed Champion Certificate, and the top seven winners will also receive bookstore gift cards. For additional information, contact pa.communityrelations@amwater.com.
