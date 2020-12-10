PICTURE ROCKS — A 76-year-old Muncy man appears to have died due to a medical condition prior to a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said John J. Delaney was found dead after his 2010 Toyota Tundra crashed at 3:07 p.m. Dec. 8 along Burns Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Delaney’s Toyota was traveling west when it went off the left side of the roadway, struck a dirt mount, continued southwest and struck a tree, State Police at Montoursville reported. Delaney was belted.
Upon EMS arrival, troopers said Delaney was found unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.