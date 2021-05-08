BOALSBURG — "Souvenirs and Swag," the theme of the latest installment in "What's in a Theme," will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 via Zoom and hosted by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PMHC).
Museum professionals from Drake Well Museum, Erie Maritime Museum, Daniel Boone Homestead, Landis Valley Museum and the Pennsylvania Military Museum will be presenting and discussing objects from their collections. Their objective will be to explain how they relate to the "Souvenirs & Swag" theme.
Each site or museum will have five minutes to make the case as to why their object best embodies the theme. Audience voting will follow with the winner given the opportunity to host a future episode of the program and select a theme.
Registration is required, visit www.pamilmuseum.org, and space is limited. PHMC Virtual Collections Showcase programs are scheduled on a regular basis throughout 2021.
