SUNBURY — Tickets are available for the annual Mutts Madness Raffle benefiting Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury. Prizes range from $25 to $500.
Tickets at $10 each may be purchased from Mostly Mutts volunteers or by sending a check payable to Mostly Mutts and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Cindy Shamp, 949 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, Pa. 17857.
For more information, contact Shamp at 570-473-1029 or Mostly Mutts at mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com.
The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Cameron Park Gazebo, Sunbury. Winners of the following prizes will be contacted by phone: $500, one winner; $300, one winner; $200, one winner; $100, 10 winners; $50, six winners; and $25, eight winners.
COVID-19 canceled many of Mostly Mutts’ major fundraisers in 2020, resulting in an estimated loss of $50,000, nearly a third of the shelter’s annual budget. The future of fundraising events in 2021 remains uncertain, but the cost of care continues for approximately 75 dogs and a dozen cats housed at the shelter.
