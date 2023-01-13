LEWISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources (DCNR) has released $361,000 to the Borough of Lewisburg for the Peirs Art project.
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert said the money is part of the latest American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds going to the borough for upgrades as part of the Bull Run Master Plan, approved by council in 2017.
Lowthert said the borough received word Thursday of the funding.
Lowthert said the money will go towards work at the area north of Market Street in the area of Fifth Street. Lowthert said the money will cover stormwater improvements, flood plain restoration efforts, access to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, improved parking, an internal-loop trail, and a stage area.
Lowthert said he expects design plans to be drawn up later in 2023 with construction beginning in 2024.
The borough has allocated $50,000 towards the project from its general fund for engineering and permitting, with more expected to be allocated in 2024.
Lowthert said the Lewisburg Neighbors and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership have also donated towards the project.
Lowthert said the borough received $262,800 in ARAP funds in 2022 towards the effort.
The total estimated costs of the project is $670,00 plus engineering and permitting costs. But, Lowthert said that number could change.
"The borough is very pleased with the funding it has received from local partners, Union County and the state," said Lowthert.
