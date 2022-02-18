LEWISBURG — A 50% grant funding match was exceeded by donors during the recent Chocolate Festival to benefit the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC).
Andrea Tufo, DHCC executive director, said donors exceeded the $2,600 match challenge of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). A $5,200 grant will thus support a scholarship fund for foster and biological families of Union County Children and Youth Services.
The grant will supplement an existing scholarship fund and secure a place for client families in before school, after school and summer camp programs.
“It’s improving our connection with Children and Youth,” Tufo said. “Our summer camp oftentimes fills up really fast. We are going to make sure we allot slots for those kids, making sure we are consciously serving a demographic that often is not.”
Tufo said the staff and the DHCC examined the matter of who they could serve better. The DHCC currently serves 10 to 15 children from Children and Youth homes.
“We have two kids we are serving now,” Tufo said. “They are transitioning back and forth between biological and foster parents. Maybe they are not as well-prepared for the school day or maybe when we are going on a field trip they are the ones who forget a lunch.”
Tufo stressed the importance of filling the “nooks and crannies” which are sometimes overlooked by parents who are just getting by.
“It is not for lack of love (or) malice toward them,” Tufo added. “Their parents are just trying to survive. We just want to make sure they are having the best experience possible while their parents are trying to get ahead.”
To illustrate a need, Tufo noted that facial covering supplied to a pair of school children who never seemed to have it resulted in a call of thanks from the school.
Matt Ernst, Union County Children and Youth Services similarly acknowledged the grant which will be available through June 2023. The Lindig Lewisburg Foundation also supported the grant.
Tufo said their hope was that donations to a fund would continue so that the DHCC would always have an “open door” for children from Children and Youth.
