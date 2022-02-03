LEWISBURG — Curling, a sport which seemingly appears on television only during the Olympic Winter Games, has developed a following.
In 2018, about 1.6 million viewers watched the final men's curling match during the games from Pyeongchang, South Korea. More recently and perhaps without as big an audience, Susan Dudt, a Bucknell University sophomore, competed in the trials for the women's Olympic curling team.
Team Strouse, and Dudt, qualified for trials by earning sufficient ranking points in two pre-trials events. They also won the Junior National Championship a year ago.
The world-ranked team's next competition will be at the World Junior Championships, scheduled for seven days in May at Jönköping, Sweden.
Dudt has competed against some of the athletes now representing the United States in Beijing. She offered some tips for viewers perhaps watching the sport for the first time.
Scoring is similar to bocce, Dudt said, as the object is to slide or throw stones as close as possible to the center of a target on the ice. Each 42-pound stone is guided toward the house by sweepers using brooms. The number of points is based on how many stones out-count the next closest opponent's stone.
Dudt said lead, second, vice and skip account for the four positions in curling. Each player throws two consecutive stones. The first three positions then rotate so there are two sweepers for each stone.
"The skip is the individual who stands in the target known as the house and devises the strategy for the game," Dudt said. "On my team I play lead, so I throw the first two stones of each 'inning,' then sweep the next six stones."
Dudt, a mechanical engineering major, noted that footwear used in curling has Teflon underfoot which allows the lead to slide along the ice.
For right-handed players, the sliding shoe is on the left foot. She added that most players put a "gripper" over the Teflon when they are not throwing.
The origins of curling reputedly go back to 16th Century Scotland. Dudt came to the sport at age 5 via her family.
Brother Daniel Dudt, also from Lansdale in Montgomery County and a Bucknell University graduate, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in men's curling and continues to pursue the sport.
"We all grew up curling and began to love the sport," Dudt added. "It remains a family tradition that we share together."
Daniel and Susan's grandfather helped found the Philadelphia Curling Club in 1957. It is one of two curling clubs with dedicated ice. The other is the Bucks County Curling Club.
Curling is rarely played in American high schools if at all. But Dudt said there college clubs and the popularity of the sport is growing.
Curling competition at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games is already underway in Beijing.
The men's gold medal match is scheduled for 1:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 and the women's gold medal match is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 (Eastern Standard Times).
