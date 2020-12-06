SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s work with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program has been funded again by a grant from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The VITA program helps low- to moderate-income individuals, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited-English speakers file their taxes each year.
Accounting majors in the Sigmund Weis School of Business volunteer their services through the local administering agency, the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency. It’s a hands-on opportunity for students to get career-specific experience working with a variety of individuals who fall under various income and tax brackets.
The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency was awarded a $25,000 grant from the IRS to fund the program. According to Emily Mrusko, community impact director, the funding will go toward staff support, equipment such as mobile scanners/laptops, and a DocuSign account, all with the intention of limiting or eliminating customer/volunteer contact as a safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
