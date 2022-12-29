Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentencings
• Tylor Lewis Conklin, 25, Mount Carmel, sentenced to two years probation on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Lisa Ann Gebhart, 45, White Deer, sentenced to six months imprisonment for DUI controlled substance impaired ability, sentenced to three years probation for intentional possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Lori R. Hackenberg Sentencings
• Richard Alan King, 35, Coal Township, sentenced to seven years prison on felony criminal trespass, five years on theft by unlawful taking, and five years for theft by unlawful taking.
• Skylar Storm Moll, 25, Millmont, sentenced to one year probation for accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe Lewisburg DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Isaiah M. Dalton, 24, of Penns Creek was charged with driving under the influence, exceeding speed limits, and failure to wear a seatbelt, following a traffic stop Nov. 23 on Route 15 in Union Township, Union County.
Police said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Dalton’s vehicle and he allegedly failed field sobriety tests. A blood draw indicated marijuana in Dalton’s system at the time of the traffic stop.
Theft by deception
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley Regional Police have filed theft by deception charges against Kelly J. Keister, 54, of Middleburg.
According to a police affidavit, Keister, owner of Double K Construction, was given payments totalling $3,576 to install windows at a home in East Buffalo Township but failed to perform the work.
State Police at Milton 1-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jeremy Walter, 47, of New Berlin, sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 12:46 p.m. Dec. 26 along Sportsmans Club Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by Walter failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a tree.
1-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:51 a.m. Dec. 22 along William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2022 Subaru Outback driven by Karin Meyer, 80, of Lewisburg, went off the roadway and into a pond.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Trae jon Londo, 26, of Wilkinsburg and Michael Rowello, 46, of Bloomsburg, were charged after troopers said they were caught on video taking a Jeep from property owned by Gary Gibson, 83, of Allenwood.
The theft occurred at 5:54 p.m. Dec. 25 at 16527 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Tony Faulkner, 42, of Lewisburg, has been charged after allegedly attempting to load $160 of $560 in counterfeited currency onto a pre-paid debit card.
The incident occurred at 10:51 a.m. Dec. 23 at Dollar General, 9 Main St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Burglary
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Dennis Smith, 76, of Milton, reported someone entering his barn and stealing two chainsaws and a leaf blower.
The individuals may have been driving a Chevrolet Trail Blazer. Troopers said they may be from the Selinsgrove area and sold the items on Facebook Marketplace.
The incident was reported at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 2 at 280 Limestone Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Harassment
MONTGOMERY — Timothy Franz, 59, of Montgomery, was charged after troopers said he placed his hands on the face of a 30-year-old Montgomery man, pushing the man backwards.
The incident occurred at 5:30 a.m. Dec. 26 along Brook Street, Montgomery.
