LEWISBURG — The freedom of working and learning remotely was recently made available to more residents by the Union County Library System (UCLS).
Jeffrey Seebold, UCLS technology training services coordinator, said mobile wi-fi hot spots were available for lone from Lewisburg's Public Library for Union County (PLUC), the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and the West End Library, Laurelton. Call 570-543-1172 or visit www.unioncountylibraries.org for more information and library hours.
Seebold said the palm-size devices use the same signal as a cell phone. A simple wi-fi identification and password is included so logging on is as easy as using any public network.
"Each device can hold up to 10 devices at one time connected to it," Seebold observed. "A family can take on out for all to use (including) phone, tablets and laptops."
He noted some homes have cell service "dead zones," but parking the device near a window should ensure a strong signal. The speed of the device is acceptable for almost all applications.
"It's not good for online gaming," Seebold conceded. "But you can do work on it, you can still do 'Zoom,' face time and other modern stuff."
The mobile devices use the T-Mobile/Sprint network. They are battery powered but come with an AC adapter for charging or other use as needed.
Seebold said the need for mobile wi-fi spiked at the height of shutdowns in 2020-21, but demand has remained pretty constant since with a lot of repeat borrowers.
Mobile hot spots are available for one-week loans and borrowers need to ask at the desk. An additional week renewal is permitted if there is no waiting list. A one-week waiting period is requested after borrowing a hot spot to accommodate for new spikes in demand.
Borrowers need to be Union County residents and library patrons with no outstanding fines. A call to hold a device was recommended. They may be returned via the "A/V" material box at PLUC or designated slots at other UCLS sites.
Seebold said a nonprofit distributor ensured the UCLS obtained the devices, typically $100 to $200, at a discount. There is no data cap, which he cited as common bugaboo among consumer brands. Their purchase was with the support of COVID relief funds offered via the county.
