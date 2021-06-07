SELINSGROVE — During June, farmers in Snyder County may see a vehicle with a flashing light traveling about and stopping periodically along the road looking at crop fields.
Those in the vehicle will be conducting a survey on tillage and residue management practices on local farms to help the state count the many farms using practices to improve water quality. The survey team will consist of three people, two from the Capital Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Area Council, and one from the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD).
Results from this and other surveys conducted throughout Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed will go to the Conservation Technology Information Center (CTIC) and the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Prior experiences and CTIC established protocols give this survey a confidence level of 90%. Information from surveys like this show decision makers from local, state and federal levels of government what farmers are doing to limit sediment pollution from entering waterbodies that flow into the Chesapeake Bay.
Additional inquiries and questions about the survey may be forwarded to Susan Richards, Capital RC&D Executive Director, at 717-241-4361, srichards@capitalrcd.org, 401 East Louther Street, Suite 307, Carlisle, PA 17013, or Barry Spangler, SCCD Agricultural Conservation Technician, at 570-837-3000, extension 118, agtech@snydercd.org, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg, PA 17842.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.