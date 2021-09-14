Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Assist police agency, 12:14 a.m., Railroad Avenue, Milton; assist police agency, 3:22 a.m., Spottswood Drive, Milton; traffic arrest, 7:45 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; traffic warning, 8:41 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; 911 accidental call, 10:07 a.m., Pheasant Ridge and Turtle Creek roads; assist fire/EMS, 10:09 a.m., North Third Street; 911 open line, 11:32 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic arrest, 11:52 a.m., South Seventh at St. George streets; hit and run, 4:02 p.m., Market Street; hit and run, 6:01 p.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic warning, 6:06 p.m., Smoketown Road at Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 6:26 p.m., North Fourth Street and Buffalo Road; information, 7:29 p.m., North 15th Street, East Buffalo Township; assist other agency, 11:18 p.m., South Seventh Street at Dent Drive.
• Saturday: House check, 12:27 a.m., North 10th Street; suspicious vehicle, 10:48 a.m., Country Road; welfare check, 11:48 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic control, 11:50 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 3:42 p.m., Market and North Seventh streets; traffic arrest, 4:28 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; traffic arrest, 5:07 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; traffic arrest, 5:25 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 5:56 p.m., South Seventh Street and Moore Avenue; attempt to locate, 6:27 p.m., State Police at Selinsgrove; assist fire/EMS, 7:36 p.m., North Second Street; traffic warning, 8:26 p.m., Fairground at Old Turnpike roads; traffic warning, 9:08 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 9:25 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; family dispute, 10:06 p.m., North Fifth Street; assist fire/EMS, 11:47 p.m., South Seventh Street.
• Friday: Suspicious circumstance, 1:48 a.m., St. Catherine Street; parking complaint, 8:32 a.m., South Fifth Street; disorderly conduct, 11:11 a.m., North Derr Drive; welfare check, 4:48 p.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic arrest, 5:09 p.m., St. Mary and North Fifth streets; complaint, 6:05 p.m., North Third Street; suspicious person, 7:20 p.m., North Water Street; traffic warning, 9:50 p.m., South Seventh Street; phone call request, 10:39 p.m., buffalo Road; accidental self-inflicted shooting, 11:20 p.m., North Third Street; missing person, 11:49 p.m., Jean Boulevard.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/drug possession
NORTHUMBERLAND — A Lewisburg man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia when troopers stopped his vehicle due to a suspended license, police reported.
Troopers said a 2006 Jeep was stopped at 1:52 a.m. July 10 along Duke Street and Susquehanna Trail, Northumberland, Northumberland County. Tyler Stahlnecker, 27, was arrested, police said.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a reported theft at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 27 along Crescent Avenue involving computer services.
A 71-year-old Selinsgrove woman allegedly experienced issues with her email and paid $699.99 to a computer technical company online, yet never received a service.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — The identity of a 61-year-old Selinsgrove man was allegedly used to open a credit card account.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. No money was stolen, police noted.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Northumberland man was arresetd after he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment when his vehicle was stopped for an alleged violation at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 11 along South Old Trail and Nina Drive, Monroe Township.
Charges are pending toxicology tests, police added.
3-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were noted following a three-vehicle crash at 12:47 p.m. Sept. 10 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by an unnamed person was traveling east when it rearended a 2013 Toyota Corolla, which was then pushed into the rear of a 2010 Dodge Nitro driven by an unnamed person.
The driver of the Dodge was cited with obedience to traffic-control devices while the driver of the Toyota was issued a warning for notice of change of name or address, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
SELINSGROVE — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 6:13 a.m. Sept. 8 along Route 11 north, north of East Pine Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Ford F-250 driven by Levi A. Hoffman, 24, of McAlisterville, was traveling north when Hoffman fell asleep and the Ford struck the rear of a 2013 Ford F-250 driven by Taylor M. Gessner, 22, of Lewisburg. Both drivers were belted.
Hoffman will be cited with following too closely and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection, police noted.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle traveling east on Park Road, swerved off the south side of teh roadway, struck a mailbox and fled the scene, police reported.
The crash occurred at 2:47 p.m. sept. 9 along Park Road, west of Abby Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy was cited after allegedly threatening to fight a Monroe Township woman.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 along Penns Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The boy called the woman names and yelled profanities, police reported.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man and woman were cited after a verbal altercation led to threats, police reported.
The incident was noted at 1:19 p.m. Sept. 11 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Sierrra Hockenberry, 27, and Francky Richie, 29, were cited.
Found property
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A small package was left on a vehicle windshield in the parking lot of the Community Aid Thrift Store, police reported.
The package was reported at 2:23 p.m. Sept. 10 at 1070 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The owner can claim the package by calling police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash at 10:09 p.m. July 17 along Block Lake Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Shelley Mitchell, 58, was arrested after she was allegedly found to be under the influence and refused chemical testing. Cars involved, police noted, included a 2009 Toyota Corolla, 2016 Chevrolet Silverado adn a trailer.
DUI crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a crash at 5:19 p.m. Sept. 4 along Fogelman Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
The unnamed driver was traveling north when the vehicle overturned and came to rest off the right shoulder. The driver sustained suspected serious injuries, police noted.
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Montoursville man was allegedly under the influence when troopers stopped his 2013 Honda at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 28 along East Third Street and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Charges are pending, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — An unnamed driver was issued a warning after a 20014 Chevrolet Tahoe struck a traffic cone and ditch.
The crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. Sept. 9 along Route 220 south, east of Dome Lane, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. The driver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after troopers were dispatched to a domestic involving a 27-year-old Williamsport woman and a 23-year-old Shamokin woman, police reported.
The incident was reported at 4:40 a.m. Aug. 28 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Damage estimated at $750 was reported to a windshield.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged text-based violation of a protection-from-abuse order and found no violation had occurred.
The reported incident occurred at 2:08 p.m. July 16 along Grampian Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after a short pursuit and an alleged domestic incident at 2:55 a.m. Sept. 12 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was reportedly a 21-year-old Williamsport woman.
PFA violation
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The district attorney’s office refused prosecution after a reported protection-from-abuse violation between July 1 and Sept. 2 along Spring Creek Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
No charges were filed. The alleged victim was a 50-year-old Montgomery woman.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old man was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct following an alleged incident with neighbors at 10:03 p.m. July 28 along Woodruff Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The victims, police noted, included a 26-year-old Williamsport woman and a 25-year-old Williamsport man.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Linden couple is facing charges after troopers responded to a domestic dispute at 9:58 p.m. Sept. 12 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A 58-year-old Linden man and 52-year-old Linden woman were charged, police noted.
Drug possession
MONTOURSVILLE — A small amount of marijuana was seized after troopers stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Impala for multiple alleged violations.
The stop occurred at 11:41 a.m. Sept. 6 along I-180 eastbound, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
