Historical association addresses Rotary

WATSONTOWN — The goal of the Watsontown Historical Association was to purchase the former Santander bank from the Watsontown borough as a repository for all things Watsontown and surrounding areas.
A fund drive was started, and by June 30 the group had raised the $120,000 needed to purchase the building.
Erica Frey, vice president of the organization, gave a brief history of the drive and the organization to the Milton Rotary Club.
Frey said the structure has been standing vacant since 2019 and there is much work to get it updated, with some new electrical work, as well as plumbing. Workers are currently going through five layers of flooring in the lobby area to get down to the original flooring.
Much of the north side of the building has been cleaned and painted, with most of the work is being done by volunteers.
There are many rooms in this space, so the society plans to have theme rooms. Some of them include: First responders and military, bands, Watsontown schools and a research area. At this point there are no plans for the second floor, but Frey said this area has not been touched and is like stepping back into the 1880s.
