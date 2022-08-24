Historical association addresses Rotary

Erica Frey

 Provided by John Huckaby

WATSONTOWN — The goal of the Watsontown Historical Association was to purchase the former Santander bank from the Watsontown borough as a repository for all things Watsontown and surrounding areas.

A fund drive was started, and by June 30 the group had raised the $120,000 needed to purchase the building.

