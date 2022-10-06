MIFFLINBURG — An educator with a passion for sports, and encouraging others. That’s how those who knew Joe Gerst are remembering him.
Gerst, 76, passed Thursday evening, Sept. 29, at his home in Bloomsburg. He was a highly respected wrestling coach in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
During his high school years, Gerst was a standout football player, wrestler, and track and field athlete for the Danville Area High School. He lettered all four years in wrestling at Bloomsburg State College, was a two-time Pennsylvania Wrestling Conference Champion and NAIA champion once.
He also lettered in football all four years at Bloomsburg. Gerst was awarded the Redman Award as the top senior male athlete in 1968.
During his teaching years, Gerst was a special education teacher in the Mifflinburg Area School District. For two years, he served as the high school’s assistant wrestling coach, before taking over as head coach.
Throughout his wrestling coaching career, Gerst had three state champions, and the team was a PIAA Class AA State Champions in 1977 and 1980, as well as PIAA State runner-up in 1979. He was inducted into the District 4 Wrestling Hall of Fame, Pennsylvania Wrestling Association Hall of Fame and The Bloomsburg University Hall of Fame.
“Gerst had a unique way of instilling a team effort philosophy in a sport that relies on one-on-one competition,” Beckley said. “I can think of many times Joe instilled a never-give-up philosophy in his wrestlers.”
“He would very rarely give up a point when he wrestled,” Beckley continued. “He was very much an aggressive player and coach. He was hard nosed yet caring, all the while pushing the wrestlers to their limits.”
Beckley said Gerst was responsible for establishing a feeder program for the Mifflinburg wrestling program, by getting elementary students interested in the sport. He worked with the students, encouraging them to stick with wrestling into their high school careers.
“It felt very good when we won a state championship,” Beckley said. “The fact that I could help him with bringing a state championship to Mifflinburg was fulfilling.”
Robert Manotti Jr., of Mifflinburg, remembers wrestling under Gerst.
“He very much wanted you to be in shape,” Manotti Jr. said “He would really push you during practice and especially during conditioning. He was very much a motivator.”
John Manotti, who now works at the University of Oregon, wrestled for Gerst in the 1970s.
“If there is one word to describe Coach Joe Gerst it is tough,” John Manotti said. “He was really, really tough. Hard nosed. He commanded respect just by being himself. But, he also had a good sense of humor and he was fun to be around.”
John Manotti said Gerst and Beckley both believed in the wrestlers, which gave them more confidence.
“I remember his daughter being born in 1978 or 1979 during the season,” John Manotti reflected. “We thought he would give us the day off practice but, noooooo.”
He also recalls a 1977 dual meet between Mifflinburg and Lewisburg.
“We were both really loaded and it was gonna be a close match,” John Manotti said. “I remember lots of excitement leading up to the meet. Coach Gerst decided we were all gonna drop down a weight to better match their lineup. It was a secret. I was really struggling making the weight – dropping down to 98.”
After a practice, Gerst took John Manotti and Scott Lynch to a restaurant, in order to show them what they could eat while losing weight.
“I remember eating ground-round (hamburger), potatoes and some cold canned peaches,” John Manotti said. “It was delicious but I still had to make the weight. So, in the locker room, we are standing around for weigh-ins to start.
“The official says... OK, 98, on the scale,” he continued. “And, then I step up and you could tell (Lewisburg’s team members) were really surprised. The secret worked.”
Mifflinburg ended up beating Lewisburg 32 to 15, John Manotti recalled.
“ I have a lot of fond memories of Coach Gerst,” he said. “May he rest in peace.”
