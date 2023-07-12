Jay Bortz

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the memory of Jay Bortz, the former public works director of Milton Borough, by planting a weeping cherry tree outside the borough building on the 10th anniversary of his passing. From left, Jeff Bates, Shelly Sandstrom, Kellie Bates, Jay Bates, Jason Budman, Gibson Budman, Chuck Beck, Sawyer Bortz, Maggie Bortz, Grace Bortz, Mike Bortz and Amy Bortz.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — The weeping cherry tree is thought to symbolize both the beauty and transience of a life, so it serves as fitting tribute to a man who spent his too-brief time on earth making Milton beautiful.

“Jay was a great guy. He was a great family man. He was my work husband,” said Shelly Sandstrom, who served as Milton Borough secretary alongside Jay Bortz, the former public works director. “He and I had a lot of great conversations. We became very good friends.”

