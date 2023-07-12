MILTON — The weeping cherry tree is thought to symbolize both the beauty and transience of a life, so it serves as fitting tribute to a man who spent his too-brief time on earth making Milton beautiful.
“Jay was a great guy. He was a great family man. He was my work husband,” said Shelly Sandstrom, who served as Milton Borough secretary alongside Jay Bortz, the former public works director. “He and I had a lot of great conversations. We became very good friends.”
On a sunny and breezy Tuesday afternoon, family and friends gathered outside the borough building to honor the memory of Bortz, who passed away 10 years ago from cancer, with the planting of a cherry tree.
“Jay was my right-hand man,” said Chuck Beck, who served as both borough manager and public works director prior to being promoted to manager. “He was the union foreman in the public works department.”
Beck remembers Bortz as a dependable co-worker and a dedicated borough employee.
“If we were in the middle of an emergency situation or something, we’d split our crew and Jay would take a 12-hour shift with half the crew and I’d take the other 12,” said Beck, recalling that they had worked together to make it through major blizzards and floods.
But it wasn’t just their working relationship that was so important to Beck.
“We were also really good friends outside of work,” said Beck. “We just clicked. I don’t know how else to say it.”
Following the planting of the cherry tree, family and friends shared tearful but happy memories of Bortz, often focusing on just how committed he was to making Milton Borough a great place to live.
“Milton was his livelihood even though he lived in Watsontown. The borough was his baby and he cherished every bit of it,” said Maggie Bortz, Jay’s wife. “He even worked when he was in his chemo chair. He worked all the way up until he could no longer work.”
Former borough council President Jason Budman hopes that the cherry tree will serve a long-lasting reminder of both Bortz’s love for and impact on Milton.
